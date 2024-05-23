Skye Stewart's innovative Aboriginal stillbirth support guide earns her HESTA Midwife of the Year

Wergaia/Wemba Wemba Midwife Skye Stewart was recently recognised for her work with Aboriginal families by being awarded Midwife of the Year at the annual HESTA Australian Nursing & Midwifery Awards in Melbourne.

Ms Stewart, from Red Nose Australia, created the nation’s first stillbirth support guide for Aboriginal families in response to the gap in stillbirth rates between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians.

Her passion and expertise lay in stillbirth, SIDS and SUDI prevention and sorry business (bereavement) care.

"My cultural role and responsibility as an Aboriginal midwife is to do what I can to ensure that Aboriginal mothers and their babies stay safe, alive, well, and together," Ms Stewart said.

"To be recognised with this award means I’ve paid attention to where it matters, and I am doing what I am supposed to be doing.

"The award is a privilege, and I feel incredibly honoured and humbled."

Ms Stewart travelled more than 32,000 kilometres in 20 months to ensure the guide was relevant to Aboriginal families.

"My work is rewarding because it supports families experiencing vulnerability at an acutely distressing time," she said.

"One of the most rewarding things ever said to me was during the making of Jiba Pepeny: Star Baby, a mum told me 'You have to make this, Skye. No one is doing it for us. Take our voices and put them where people can listen so you can support our families.'"

Ms Stewart plans to use her prize money to produce a children’s book and resources for families affected by stillbirth, supporting Aboriginal children during this challenging time.

The awards also so Cathy Halmarick from Peninsula Health honoured with the Nurse of the Year award for establishing the Sexual and Reproductive Health Hub in Southeastern Victoria, ensuring access to services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Healthy Communities Foundation Australia received the Organisation of the Year award for improving primary healthcare access in remote and Aboriginal communities, and for establishing the Dhirri-li Education for Work Centre to train Aboriginal people for health and social care roles.