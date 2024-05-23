12-year-old Indigenous boy seriously injured after being dragged by Transperth bus

Perth 12-year-old Jeremy Thompson has sustained multiple fractures while requiring skin grafts after being pulled 300 metres by a Transperth bus with his foot caught in the door.

Described as extensive, his injuries are set to require months of recovery.

Jeremy was boarding the bus with friends in Mandurah, heading east to Pinjarra to visit his mother.

He said the driver inadvertently shut the door, resulting in his ankle being caught and one of his feet being trapped inside.

“As I took one foot onto the bus he just closed it [the door] and then he dragged me from the bus stop all the way to the lights,” he said, via Channel 9.

As his foot got caught, Jeremy's friends pleaded the bus driver to stop as Jeremy was pulled by the bus for 300 metres on a bustling 60km/h road.

"He just closed the doors, the boys are all telling him to stop and they kicked the door and stuff telling him to stop but he kept going," Jeremy said.

Upon reaching the Mandurah Road intersection the driver came to a halt, opened the door, and reportedly fled the scene, as per eyewitness accounts.

Jeremy's injuries a fractured pelvis, back, and hand, in addition to requiring two skin grafts on his back.

“If I lent back more my head would have went into the wheel,” Jeremy said.

Witness Jaimie Phillips said to Channel 9 she heard him banging.

"I heard a boy yelling and banging 'let me, in let me in' and when I turned he's banging on the bus door," she said.

"He began to hop and then lost his footing and was then dragged by the bus."

Jeremy’s grandmother, Brenda Hart said that her grandson has been deeply affected by the traumatic experience.

"At night time he's waking up screaming so I need to try and organise some counselling for that," she said.

Jeremy’s family hopes someone is held accountable.

Authorities are currently conducting an investigation into the matter.

The Public Transport Authority verified the incident, informing 9 News the bus driver involved has been suspended by the contracting company.

The entire incident was recorded by security cameras installed inside the bus, with the footage set to be part of a WA Police investigation.