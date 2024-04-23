Sharks playmaker Braydon Trindall fails roadside alcohol and drug tests

Cronulla half Braydon Trindall has been stood down by the club after failing roadside alcohol and drug tests in the hours after their win over North Queensland on Sunday, the Sharks have confirmed.

Trindall is due to appear in court in May after returning a reported mid-range blood alcohol reading on Monday morning.

It's understood the 24-year-old is awaiting a secondary test on the presence of illicit drugs in his system at the time.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Sharks said Trindall immediately reported the matter to club management.

It was referred to the NRL's integrity unit with Cronulla, Trindall and his management agreeing for him to step away from training and playing for the short term and direct focus towards his health and welfare.

Trindall will not appear in the Sharks round eight match with Canberra on Sunday.

"The Sharks treat these issues extremely seriously, however they are providing Trindall with the necessary welfare support," the club said in their statement.

Cronulla said they will not be making further comment on the matter at this time.

More to come.