Tedcastle sets sights on representing Australia after Junior Wheelchair Basketball Championships win

Talented wheelchair basketballer Weston Tedcastle has his sights set on representing Australia after claiming a gold medal at the recent U18 & National Junior Wheelchair Basketball Championships.

The Territorian represented Western Australia due to the Northern Territory not having enough numbers to enter a team.

WA defeated Victoria in the tournament final 51 – 43 with Tedcastle finishing with 12 points, five rebounds and four steals.

The 17-year-old described the experience of helping to lead the Black Ducks to a championship win as 'so good'.

"It was great to get out around other people and play the sport," he told the NT News.

"It was a great journey, playing lots of games in a row, but we worked hard and got the wins we needed.

"For me, getting out of Darwin and playing away against better players is key to improving my game."

Touted as one of the best young wheelchair basketball talents in the country, Tedcastle is looking to follow in the footsteps of his Salties teammates, Clarence McCarthy-Grogan and Tom O'Neill-Thorne, who have both represented Australia.

Wes Tedcastle in action for Western Australia. (Image: Basketball NT)

Tedcastle told SEN's Fridays in the Top End that he could always rely on the pair to impart wisdom and advice.

"They've got so much experience for the game, I just ask them for tips and stuff and they're always willing to give me a hand," he said.

"(They) are like mentors to me, they're very inspirational, they're always telling me the ways to go and the things to do to help me improve my game," Tedcastle added to the NT News.

"My goal is to hopefully play for Australia one day like they've both done."

Self-described as a 'defence-first' player, Tedcastle was a member of the Darwin Salties' National Wheelchair Basketball League win last year and has re-joined the club for the upcoming season.

"We are so excited to have Wes back in the fold with the Darwin Salties for a second year, and a first full season," his coach Jason Ivinson said.

"He is an emerging talent, and really has the ability to make an impact when given the opportunity."

Tedcastle began playing wheelchair basketball after attending a 'come and try' day at the Darwin Basketball Association at the age of 11.

He progressed to Darwin's 'junior wheelies' program before joining senior DBA team Darwin Dingoes.