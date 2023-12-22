Queensland Origin icon and inaugural Indigenous All Star Carl Webb dies, aged 42

Former NRL forward and Queensland State of Origin star Carl Webb has died, aged 42.

Between 2000-2011, Webb played 187 NRL games at the Brisbane Broncos, North Queensland Cowboys and Parramatta Eels as well as representing his state 12 times and making one international appearance with the Kangaroos.

He was widely considered one of the game's toughest players during his career.

It's understood Webb passed away on Thursday evening following a four-year battle with motor neurone disease.

"Anyone who has come across Carl's battle will have been touched by his bravery," ARL chairman Peter Mr V'landys said.

"He was a fearsome player and competitor and one of the toughest forwards to play in his era. He had a physical presence and aggression which was unmatched.

"He showed every bit of that toughness following his diagnosis with Motor Neurone Disease.

"Carl was a key part of some exceptional teams at Brisbane Broncos and North Queensland Cowboys and as a result was able to represent Queensland on 12 occasions, while also being selected for Australia in the Centenary Test in 2008."

The star prop and second row was a crucial piece in the early period of Queensland's eight-straight State of Origin series wins between 2006-2013.

Webb was also an early contributor to the now-annual All Stars matches representing his First Nations heritage.

"Carl also represented the Indigenous All Stars – forever being part of history by playing in the first match in 2010," V'landys said.

"On behalf of the Commission, I extend my condolences to Carl's family, friends, and all those who played with and knew him."

The Cowboys, where Webb played the majority of his career, expressed their condolences at the loss of one of their "toughest ever".

"Today we remember one of the toughest to ever don a Cowboys jersey, Cowboy #168 Carl Webb. Rest in peace, Webby," the club wrote to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Friday.