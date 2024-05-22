Eagle Brockman says sorry for early-morning car crash

West Coast forward Tyler Brockman has apologised for the car crash that resulted in him being charged with multiple offences, and he won't be available for AFL selection until after the mid-season bye.

Brockman is due to appear before Geraldton Magistrates Court on July 5 after allegedly fleeing the scene of a crash last month.

WA Police allege that at about 12.50am on May 4, Brockman crashed into a light post while attempting to negotiate a roundabout in Geraldton, about 420km north of Perth.

As a result of the crash, the light post crumpled at the base and fell across the roadway.

WA Police allege Brockman fled the area on foot, before returning a short time later to remove the vehicle prior to police arriving.

Brockman, who was in Geraldton attending a family funeral, has been charged with careless driving, failing to report an incident in which property was damaged, and driver failing to stop.

The 21-year-old former Hawk was stood down from playing duties by West Coast after the incident.

Although Brockman has now been cleared to return in the WAFL this Saturday, the Eagles say he won't be available for AFL selection until the June 23 clash with Essendon.

Brockman will be participating in a wellbeing and education program within the club as he strives to resume his AFL career.

"I would like to apologise for my actions. I accept I have to make some changes to meet AFL standards on and off the field," Brockman said in a statement on Wednesday.

"I look forward to working on the things I need to so I can return to playing football."

Brockman played 26 games for the Hawks before crossing to West Coast at the end of last year.

The small forward has struggled so far at the Eagles, going goalless across six games before being dropped.

With Liam Ryan now back playing after recovering from hamstring surgery, Brockman faces a battle to win his way back into the senior side.

But for now, West Coast want to see Brockman address his off-field issues and play good football in the WAFL.

"Tyler has taken some steps forward since that incident and the support and education programs will be ongoing," West Coast football manager Gavin Bell said.

"As we have said from the outset, this is a complex matter and we must work with Tyler and use all resources at our disposal to help him work through these matters to help him make better decisions off-field.

"In turn that will help him reach his full potential on-field.

"The charges he faces are serious and we are disappointed that he has placed himself in this situation."

West Coast (3-7) will be aiming to make it two wins on the trot when they take on Adelaide at Adelaide Oval on Sunday.

