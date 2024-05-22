Emma Donovan leads impressive lineup for Meanjin's Open Season: Blak Day Out street party

Open Season 2024 is set to begin on the first day of winter, launching at Meanjin's King St precinct with First Night: Blak Day Out, a vibrant street party for all ages.

Organised by Blak Social, Blak Day Out 2024's First Night will showcase a variety of talented First Nations artists, delicious food options, pop-up bars, street food stalls, Indigenous vendors, outdoor music stages and entertainment on King St from 3:30pm - 9:30pm on Saturday, June 1.

Headlining the event lineup is celebrated singer and songwriter Emma Donovan, who has made significant contributions to the music industry through her work with The Putbacks and the Black Arm Band project.

She has collaborated with renowned artists including Paul Kelly, The Teskey Brothers, Paul Grabowsky, and the late Uncle Archie Roach and Aunty Ruby Hunter.

Donovan, along with her talented family, is celebrated for their musical talents within the Gumbaynggirr and Yamatji communities. She proudly showcases her heritage by performing songs in traditional languages.

Through her music and storytelling, the 43-year-old aims to create a deeper connection between her audiences and the diverse cultural landscape.

Rap trio 3% members Dallas Woods, Nooky, and Angus Field (Image: Double J)

Proud Indigenous musicians Dallas Woods, Nooky, and Angus Field are part of the band 3%.

Their upcoming album, KILLING THE DEAD, sheds light on important issues such as First Nations deaths in custody and land rights. Their set at Blak Day Out is anticipated to be a powerful experience.

Also on the lineup are Zeppelin Hamilton and Clayton Allen, who have collaborated with artists such as Julia Jacklin and Dan Sultan, while also working on their psychedelic music project, Velvet Trip. Their talent has been recognised by publications like NY Times and NME Aus, and their music is in rotation on triple j.

Zeppelin Hamilton and Clayton Allen and have been recognised by publications like NY Times. (Image: Amplify)

They are part of Mushroom Groups' First Nations Pathway Program and have performed at events such as SXSW and Lost Paradise.

The Ancient Bloods are a youth transitional First Nations band, managed by Digi Youth Arts. The latest lineup, consisting of Gara Doolah, Shaiesha Towler, Emelia Stacy, and Gillian McInnes, takes us into 2024 with the launch of their debut EP, Blended.

This record evokes generational hope, resilience, and positive energy through its seamless coastal tunes that honour Yugembeh country near the Pacific Ocean, where the EP was produced.

The Ancient Bloods members Gara Doolah, Shaiesha Towler, Emelia Stacy, and Gillian McInnes (Image: via Digital youth artist)

Blak Social's Creative Director Alethea Beetson said Blak Day Out is a space for community to come together and celebrate the music being made by this continent's very First musicians.

"The line-up gives audiences a taste of the vast world of Indigenous music which should be celebrated all year round," Ms Beetson said.

First Night: Blak Day Out is the opening event of Open Season, a stellar curated program of music and art running from May to August, 2024.

Families are welcome to enjoy the event, which will include a Silent Disco with DJ Kritty from 5pm to 8pm, live mural painting by Sam Harrison, and dance performances by The First Creatives.