Events announced for Reconciliation Week in Narrm as City of Melbourne budgets close to $1.5 million to better enable self-determination

The city of Narrm/Melbourne has announced a series of events for Reconciliation Week, along with almost $1.5 million investment to build on its work to govern with First Nations communities to better enable self-determination.

This year's National Reconciliation Week, from 27 May - 3 June, has the theme 'Now More Than Ever' — a reminder that the fight for justice and the rights of Aboriginal and Torre Strait Islander people will – and must – continue.

It will see the 2024 Oration delivered by the First Peoples' Assembly Co-Chairs Ngarra Murray and Rueben Berg, as well as a host of events throughout Narrm.

Lord Mayor Sally Capp said the city was looking forward to "recognising National Reconciliation Week with Melburnians through a thoughtful program of events – informed by more than 60,000 years of knowledge from our Traditional Owners".

The City of Melbourne has allocated $400,000 to honour and celebrate Aboriginal culture and history through both National Reconciliation Week and NAIDOC Week (7-14 July) events.

Besides the oration, set to be delivered on May 27, events include the 'Deadly Books For Right Now' at the narrm ngarrgu Library on May 30, and Mabo Day Celebration at the Meat Market on June 1st.

In promoting self-determination, assembly co-chair and Gunditjmara man, Rueben Berg, said there were a number of success stories that showed when it came to First Peoples managing First Peoples matters — the results were better.

"The Budj Bim world heritage listing [on Gunditjmara Country in south-eastern Victoria] for example. That's a case of Traditional Owners maintaining and sharing our cultures, but also bringing revenue to regional economies," Mr Berg said.

"Politicians like to talk about 'closing the gap'. Well, to actually close the gap they have to stop thinking they know best. Let our communities make the decisions that matter to our communities. That's how we'll get better outcomes."

Fellow co-chair and Wamba Wamba, Yorta Yorta, Dhudhuroa and Dja Dja Wurrung woman, Ngarra Murray, said Reconciliation Week was about sharing and yarning about a shared future.

"Treaty is what will help Reconciliation here in Victoria in a real and meaningful way," she said, alluding to the upcoming Treaty negotiations between the state government and the First Peoples' Assembly.

"Everyone wants to move on and look ahead, but there's unfinished business that still has to be dealt with. With Treaty we can level the playing field, so we can get on with creating a better future as equals."

Rueben Berg (left) and Ngarra Murray will deliver the 2024 Oration during Reconciliation Week. (Image: First Peoples' Assembly)

The City of Melbourne has also allocated almost $1.5 million in its 2024-25 draft budget to work with First Nations communities.

Aboriginal Melbourne deputy portfolio lead Councillor Dr Olivia Ball said: "Our draft Budget strengthens Council's relationship with our Aboriginal constituents and reflects our commitment to truth telling and to Aboriginal history, culture and community development in this place called Narrm".

On top of the funding for Reconciliation and NAIDOC week, $330,000 has been allocated to establish regular meetings for the council's new First Nations Committee, develop partnerships with the Wurundjeri Woi-wurrung Cultural Heritage Aboriginal Corporation and the Bunurong Land Council, as well as improve the coordination of Traditional Owner matters across the city.

There will be $230,000 allocated for truth telling opportunities, both by the creation of the Stolen Generation Marker on the banks of the Yarra River/Birrarung, on Peppercorn Lawn in Alexandra Gardens, as well as public talks and events.

These include the continued development of the Mapping Aboriginal Melbourne Project — an interactive map revealing First Peoples' deep connection to the city, Country, as well a timeline of significant events and experiences since colonisation.

"The City of Melbourne is committed to strengthening our reconciliation journey with our First Nations communities," Cr Capp said.

"In our 2024-25 draft Budget we are investing to establish a First Nations Committee, to undertake more truth-telling, and to celebrate Aboriginal culture through events."

There will also be $200,000 worth of Council grants in the Aboriginal Community Grants and Sponsorships program, which offers grants of up to $10,000 for community-led projects promoting connection, cultural inclusion and access and participation for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

Further information on Reconciliation Week can be found online.