Son of AFL champion starring on the basketball court

The son of an AFL champion has produced some eye-catching performances at the recent Basketball Australia U18 National Championships.

Zac McDowell-White – the son of Brisbane Lions triple-premiership player Darryl White – represented the Queensland South team and showed that he has a long career ahead of him.

The 16-year-old told media last week that he wants to play at the highest level he can get to.

"College or NBL, but it's not really on my mind much at all right now," McDowell-White told News Corp.

"I guess after Nationals it will become a big part of my thinking."

McDowell-White comes from excellent sporting pedigree with his father a legend of the Brisbane Lions, his brother William an Australian Boomers player, another brother Darryl spent a season on an AFL list and his sister Jessica an NCAA and WNBL player.

He has excellent instincts and vision on the court and describes himself as a 'pass-first' guy.

Zac McDowell-White in action for Queensland South during the Basketball Australia U18 National Championships. (Image: Taylor Earnshaw)

"I like to get teammates involved and like to be aggressive on defence," the Queensland South player said.

McDowell-White says he often seeks advice from his family members, but it's his coaches who he leans on the most.

"I talk to Will and my older brothers and the girls about basketball and my game, but mainly my coaches," he said.

"I just want to see what they want me to do and what they need for me on the court."

The Torres Strait, Warramungu and Arrernte prodigy said while he enjoyed footy, his career prospects were better with basketball.

"Growing up, I feel like it was mostly footy, but once I got to the age where I was like 10-11-12, that's where I started to transfer over to basketball," he said.

"Dad told me he felt like I had a better chance of making a career out of basketball and, to be honest, I liked it more anyway."