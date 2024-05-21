Tarryn Thomas charged with additional harassment offences against ex-partner

A return of Tarryn Thomas to the AFL playing arena now appears doomed after Victoria Police charged the sacked North Melbourne footballer with additional charges on Tuesday.

Thomas has been charged with alleged harassment and beaching a court order.

Police detectives arrested the Gomeroi and Lumaranatana man after an investigation was launched following a report to the police from a woman on April 11 that Thomas had been continually harassing her via a mobile phone device.

Thomas was already serving a playing ban for the rest of this year from returning to the AFL.

That woman, later revealed to be his former partner, had issued a number of previous complaints last year that also led to police charging Thomas over similar circumstances.

Victoria Police released a statement to the media just hours after Thomas was arrested on Tuesday.

"Police have charged a 24-year-old Ormond man in relation to reports of alleged harassing phone calls," Victoria Police said.

"Police executed a search warrant at a premises in Ormond on Tuesday, 21 May about 11.15am.

"The man was arrested and charged with use telecommunications service to harass and breaching a court order.

"He was bailed to the Broadmeadows Magistrates' Court on 21 November."

Thomas was also charged last year over threatening to share intimate videos of his former girlfriend.

Thomas avoided a court conviction and was only ordered to pay $1000 to charity.

The AFL issued a statement on Tuesday on hearing of the outcome of Thomas's dealings with police.

"The AFL cannot and will not make any comment in relation to the new charges while charges while the police investigation is ongoing," the statement said.

"The AFL reiterates that under the sanctions, previously imposed on Mr Thomas by the AFL, he currently cannot train or play at any level of Australian Football without the approval of the AFL, including once his 18-match suspension expires.

"Please note that the AFL will specifically not permit Mr Thomas to join the list of any AFL club, pending the hearing and determination of the charges that have now been brought against him and subject to the outcome of those proceedings.

"More broadly, it is the AFL's intent that Mr Thomas will not be approved to play at any level of Australian football pending the hearing and determination of the charges that have now been brought against him and subject to the outcome of proceedings."

North Melbourne had indefinitely suspended the former No.8 selection in the 2018 AFL national draft on two separate occasions.

The club finally sacked the midfielder earlier this year after the AFL's integrity unit imposed an 18-match ban following reports he threatened a woman multiple times.

The integrity unit found Thomas was guilty of several breaches of the AFL conduct unbecoming rule in that he "had engaged in multiple acts of misconduct, including threatening a woman via direct messages multiple times".

Among the AFL's strict guidelines, Thomas was obliged to undertake a behavioural change program and either complete and/or be satisfactorily be progressing in the requirement before playing football at any level.

He had attempted four different behavioural programs at North Melbourne in an attempt to address his inappropriate behaviour towards women.

The Tasmanian recruit's contract had been set to expire at the end of the 2024 season.

The Scott twins, who coach Essendon and Geelong, had expressed interest in bringing back Thomas next season prior to the recent investigation and police charges.

"I want to be part of the solution … people should be outraged about violence against women," Bombers coach Brad Scott recently said on an episode of Seven's Talking Footy.

"Part of the solution is supporting these young men, just so these sort of things don't happen again."

The interview prompted North Melbourne chief executive to email the other 17 clubs to detail the Kangaroos' measures to change Thomas's behaviour, effectively warning them not to consider recruiting the banned player.

Earlier in the year, Chris Scott did not face the same scrutiny than his brother did.

"I think it is good policy to be open-minded –we believe in second chances," the Cats two-time premiership coach told Geelong radio station, K-Rock.

"That doesn't mean you can roll in and do whatever you want, but I think in principle the idea of not getting to 'no' too quickly is a good one."