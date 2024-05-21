Netball Australia First Nations lead says sport is on an upward journey

Netball Australia First Nations Engagement Lead and former Diamonds squad member Ali Tucker-Munro says "we're playing the long game" in creating the right environment and harnessing the elite skills of Indigenous players towards more representation at the top level.

Tucker-Munro has been announced as coach of the First Nations Black Swans, an inaugural invitational side to compete at June's Pacific Netball Series in Meanjin.

It's a concept the Kamilaroi woman and experienced elite coach has spearheaded since taking her role at the sport's national governing body last year.

The tournament brings Pacifika and global internationally-ranked sides together with Fiji, Samoa, Tonga, Namibia, Singapore and featuring alongside the Black Swans, who confirmed their team name on Tuesday.

"I do love the name. I think it really speaks to the attributes around the women and girls that are part of this team. I think it really underscores the fact that this is a group of women, and empowered black women who do carry themselves with that grace, and they have that presence," Tucker-Monro told National Indigenous Times.

Of the 12-player side, Tucker-Monro said the talent included speaks for itself, having seen, coached or coached against many of the hand-selected squad from around the country.

"I think what's really important to note is that some of these kids are actually Netball Australia categorised athletes," she said.

"And so what that means is that they've actually been identified within the pathway as potential future diamonds."

Super Netball club reserves, academy and state-based premier league athletes have also been selected.

At present, Donnell Wallam is the only Indigenous netballer competing at the top level with appearances in the national side after successive strong campaigns with the Queensland Firebirds in Super Netball.

Tucker-Munro knows the talent is there for greater representation, but with work to be done across all levels of the sport from the elite court to grassroots administration.

She pointed to South Australia's Rising Sisters and NSW's Indigenous All Stars programs as successful pathways producing premier league and Super Netball academy talent.

A decade ago, Tucker-Munro was part of Netball Australia's Reconciliation Action Plan.

Since coming into her current role she's identified a need for "healing" within the space is required as well as "elevating and celebrating the amazing athletes that are in the pathway" with initiatives like the Black Swans.

"I think at the end of the day, it is really about what the sport can do individually and as a collective, not just as First Nations people," Tucker-Monro said.

"We know our communities and we know that we know what works and we've got to make sure we've got a broad spectrum of voices, therefore, across Australia who are able to speak to those challenges within their spaces."

Tucker-Munro is confident first steps are being taken on a journey for the sport.

"I think we also need to scale this up and think big picture here in terms of it's not just about having athletes in the pathway and in the system, we need coaches in the pathway system, we need umpires in the pathways. And then we need sport administrators," she said.

"Because when we talk about wanting to build a welcoming and inclusive and a culturally safe space, and we've got to have people at the table, that are able to sort of shape and influence those conversations, and the decisions being made around that.

"It's a two-pronged approach. It's about the workforce and the ecosystem and also, what are we doing to build opportunities for First Nations people."

In 2022, Tucker-Monro set the trail as the first Indigenous person to coach at the top level when she stepped forward as the Giants' assistant coach in round five of that season.

The pieces are in place to see others join with Netball Australia's inaugural First Nations Coaching Course.

Program participant, SA Australian premier league, underage state side and Rising Sisters coach Vanessa Demspey will serve as assistant to Tucker-Monro with the Black Swans.

"I am honoured to be a part of this historical moment for Indigenous people in netball in Australia," she said.

In March, First Nations Australian coaches travelled to Fiji for cultural and high-performance knowledge exchanges.

Tucker-Munro said the trip highlighted a shared embrace of "community and collectiveness" between cultures tying in fittingly with team sport.

The Pacific Netball Series, featuring the First Nations Black Swans for their inaugural showing, is held at Nissan Arena from June 10-15.