First Nations invitational side set to debut at Pacific Netball Series in 2024

Netball Australia have announced their inaugural First Nations invitational side to debut in this year's Pacific Netball Series in Meanjin.

On Tuesday, the sports national governing body named the squad of twelve Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander players from across the country from state setups, and national high performance pathway programs to compete for this year's championship.

"It's not just a pivotal moment for our sport. It's a pivotal moment for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander netballers across the country," Netball Australia's First Nations engagement lead Ali Tucker-Munro said.

Tucker-Munro, Kamilaroi woman and Diamonds squad member in her playing days, former Giants Super Netball academy head coach and First Nations Coaching Course spearhead, helped hand pick the squad with Netball Australia chair of selections Michelle Wilkins and pathway head coach Anita Keelan.

A First Nations coaching group to lead the team is also set to be announced.

"It gives me such joy thinking about what this opportunity would have meant to past Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander players like me, who would have loved the opportunity to be a part of something special like this," Tucker-Munro said.

"Our talented and emerging Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander athletes will now have a wonderful platform in which they can represent their culture, their family, and their communities with pride.

"I know these talented athletes will grab this opportunity with two hands, and I cannot wait to see them showcase their talent and skills at the Pacific Netball Series in June."

Other competing teams are set to be announced shortly, with recent powerhouse Tonga winning last year's series after an unbeaten run.

Fiji, Kenya, Malawi, Samoa, Singapore, Zambia and Papua New Guinea have all previously taken part.

"It's all about making the most of opportunities and more importantly a way to show your country and family how proud you are to wear the national uniform," Netball Samoa chief executive Rosemarie Lome said on this year's series announcement earlier this week.

Birpri midcourter Courtney Jones said it's a special achievement to be there in 2024.

Jones currently competes in the NSW Premier League with South Coast Blaze.

"It is very exciting to have a bunch of girls from all over Australia representing their own countries, to be brought together and playing as one," she said.

"It's a different, empowering feeling when being around and playing alongside other First Nations women, so I am very keen to take the court with them and showcase what we can do."

Yawuru Jamaica Jauncey said she'll be representing her family and home community in Broome when she runs out on the court next month.

"I'm hoping to build strong long-lasting relationships with my sisters from across the country while representing our people and being strong role models for the next generation of talent."

The Pacific Netball Series is set for June 10-15 at Nissan Arena.