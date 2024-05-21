Jobs Events Advertise Newsletter
National Indigenous Times

Ex-AFL star calls for all clubs to adopt Traditional Owners' names during Sir Doug Nicholls Round

Jackson Clark -
Former Collingwood forward Andrew Krakouer says all 18 AFL teams should adopt their Traditional Owners’ names during Sir Doug Nicholls round. (Image: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

Former Collingwood and Richmond star Andrew Krakouer has called for all 18 AFL clubs to adopt their Traditional Owners' names for Sir Doug Nicholls Round.

Six AFL clubs have embraced their Traditional Owners' names across this year's Sir Doug Nicholls Round, those being Kuwarna (Adelaide), Walyalup (Fremantle), Narrm (Melbourne), Yartapuulti (Port Adelaide), Euro-Yroke (St Kilda) Waalitj Marawar (West Coast).

Krakouer strongly supported the idea when asked the question on AFL's Yokayi Footy about whether all clubs should be on-board the initiative.

"100% I believe that should be the case," he said.

"Obviously it's a long process to be able to get through the cultural obligations to get the 'okay' to be able to use Traditional Owners' names on the lands that we live and work upon, and obviously play AFL football… (But) I love hearing it."

Krakouer played 137 AFL games for the Tigers and Magpies and starred in the first-ever 'Dreamtime at the G' game in 2005, collecting two Brownlow Medal votes.

Narrm players Ben Brown and Kozzy Pickett modelling the 2024 Sir Doug Nicholls Round jumper. (Image: Narrm FC)

He said that with clubs changing their name, it prompted more education and acknowledgement around the land's Traditional Owners.

"I think we talk about the jumpers, we talk about the story telling but I think language and education as well is a part of that," he said.

"To be able to hear that language from different areas of Australia is beautiful to see."

Narrm became the first club to adopt this initiative in 2022 in an attempt to educate the football and broader Australian public on Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture, while raising awareness on the significance of traditional language.

Star defender and Larrakia man Steven May said at the time that the name change was 'special'.

"To be called an Indigenous name like Narrm for the couple of weeks is really special," May said.

"It's something I never really thought was going to happen … just to be recognised during those two rounds is always special for our friends and family back home."

The Demons' CEO Gary Pert said it was 'remarkable' to see the impact that the name change has had over the past three seasons.

"To see the impact this initiative has had on our players, coaches and staff, as well as our members and supporters, since we launched Narrm Football Club in 2022 has been remarkable," Pert told Melbourne Media.

"We hope in 2024 we can encourage more meaningful conversations among the football community, while continuing to acknowledge, celebrate and educate on Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture and history."

"The National Indigenous Times acknowledges and pays respect to past and present Traditional Custodians and Elders of this nation. We recognise Aboriginal Community’s continuing connection to their lands, waters and stories and acknowledge that sovereignty has never been ceded."