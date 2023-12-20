Short plays key role on debut in Strikers' opening win

D'Arcy Short has fired with the bat in his first innings as an Adelaide Striker, playing a crucial role in his new side's opening win of the 13th instalment of the Big Bash League.

Opening the batting alongside unrelated namesake Matt, Short made a well-compiled 66 (47) to see the pair surpass three figures in Adelaide's pursuit of the Sydney Thunder's 7-200.

The left and right handed pair looked at ease together at the crease, their partnership of 139 comfortably outdoing each of the Strikers' 14 opening stands from last season.

Although playing support role to Matt Short, who top scored with 82 (41), D'Arcy was not to be outdone, striking six boundaries and two sixes of his own to maintain an innings strike rate of 140.43

The Mitakoodi man was especially punishing when offered width, striking fluent boundaries to the off-side fence from both the spin bowling of Chris Green and pace of Nathan McAndrew and Daniel Sams, all within the four-over powerplay.

The pair were cruising to victory after the halfway stage of the innings before the loss of Matt Short on the last ball of the 13th over.

Short was damaging through the off-side throughout his innings. (Image: Mark Brake/Getty Images)

Joined by Chris Lynn (14 from 17) Short continued to rotate the strike, not facing out a dot ball in the overs following Matt Short's departure.

However his stay at the crease ended after uncharacteristic error whilst playing off his pads led to his demise on the final ball of the 16th over, after being adjudged leg-before-wicket from the bowling of miserly left armer Daniel Sams (1-35).

Short's departure brought the Thunder back into the match, however a whirlwind 28* (9) from England international Adam Hose saw the Strikers to victory with two balls remaining.

Earlier in the match, the Thunder posted 7-200 on the back of 74 (54) from opener Cameron Bancroft and Alex Ross, who contributed 46 (26).

Despite the absence of Rashid Khan, Short's leg-spin didn't feature in Adelaide's bowling lineup.

Adelaide's next match is against the Sydney Sixers at the SCG on Friday.