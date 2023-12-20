Evacuations continue in flood-impacted Aboriginal communities of Wujal Wujal and Kowanyama

Defence Force airlifts to evacuate the far-north Queensland Aboriginal community of Wujal Wujal have restarted on Wednesday morning.

Efforts to relocate residents of the township, devastated by flood waters from ex-Tropical Cyclone Jasper, began yesterday following abandoned attempts to begin on Monday.

It's understood 97 people arrived in Cooktown, around 90 kilometres north of Wujal Wujal, via helicopter on Tuesday.

Approximately 300 people were expected to be evacuated, with initial intentions for the entire community to be airlifted after the route by road was washed away in the floods.

Food, water and resources have also been sent into Cooktown to support those arriving.

According to reports, crews were due to arrive in Wujal Wujal to complete airlifts with one more taking place on Wednesday.

At a press conference in Brisbane on Tuesday, Queensland Police Commissioner Katrina Carroll said "some (residents) will choose to stay, but I am confident that most will choose to come out".

Damage caused by floodwaters at Wujal Wujal in far north Queensland. (Image: Queensland Police)

Federal Minister for Emergency Management Murray Watt has said "what I'm told is that many people did not want to leave", via ABC.

Water levels are easing in Wujal Wujal, though the timeline to when people can return remains unclear.

On Wednesday, National Emergency Management Agency coordinator-general Brendan Moon told ABC radio "it will be a number of days before we can get access and truly understand the size and the scale" of the damage".

"But there is air-support available for that community now to get them out of Wujal Wujal and the focus is very much on reopening access to Wujal Wujal so that we can get those essential services in there to start the cleanup," he said.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced crisis payments would be made available from 2pm Wednesday afternoon for people impacted by the floods in far-north Queensland.

According to reports, some evacuations have also taken place in Kowanyama Aboriginal Shire on the western Gulf of Carpentaria coast of the Cape York peninsula.

Queensland Police Deputy Commissioner Paul Chepely said Kowanyama is "well stocked" with food supplies but support for the community is available if required.