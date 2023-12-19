Evacuations begin for flood-affected north Queensland Indigenous community

Residents of the remote far-north Queensland Aboriginal community Wujal Wujal have landed in Cooktown, 90 kilometres north of their home, after evacuation efforts amid devastating floods.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the first group of airlifted residents have touched down in Cooktown, according to reports.

Defence Force helicopters flew to Wujal Wujal from Townsville to start evacuation efforts.

Initial attempts to begin on Monday were delayed due to poor conditions with plans to relocate the entire community flagged.

Food, water and resources are being taken into Cooktown to accommodate the those arriving with temporary housing being made available.

Cook Shire Council mayor Peter Scott said some will stay with friends and family.

At a press conference in Brisbane earlier on Tuesday, ADF Brigade Commander Brigadier Richard Peace said evacuations would continue into Wednesday.

"In terms of the evacuation of Wujal Wujal, at the moment we're forecasting that we can evacuate up to 120 people today and depending on their desire for further evacuations, we should be able to support into tomorrow again, with the weather being clear," Brigadier Pearce said on Tuesday morning.

Despite water levels easing in Wujal Wujal, the forecast for when residents will be able to return to their homes remains unclear.

Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll said there has been significant damage.

It may take days (before residents can return) depending on the receding of the water and what damage there is to infrastructure and houses," Commissioner Carroll said.

"There has been considerable damage to infrastructure and houses, water, energy and obviously the rapid damage assessments need to get in and do that as well. So, that will happen over the next couple of days.

"They are getting in as well to try and repair that, as well as the housing needs to be repaired. So, we've had an overview of the town today and it is still inundated with a lot of water and I would expect that there would be significant damage in that area.

"And as was alluded to, at least 120 (will be evacuated) today, but we're working through…Some will choose to stay, but I am confident that most will choose to come out."

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced one-off crisis payments of $1000 per eligible adult, and $400 per eligible child will be made available to those "who suffered a significant loss as a result of the floods" - including damage to homes and injury in far north Queensland from 2pm Wednesday.