Evacuations begin in Far North Queensland Aboriginal community amid devastating floods

Air lifts to relocate residents from the flood-strickened far north Queensland Aboriginal community of Wujal Wujal will take place on Tuesday, following abandoned evacuation attempts on Monday.

Australian Defence Force helicopters are understood to arrive the area, north of Cairns, to locate residents to the nearby Cooktown after poor conditions delayed earlier efforts.

It's understood air lifts have been made the only means available after the road in and out of the town was washed away.

Food and water are expected to be transported to Cooktown as the community prepares to take in approximately 300 people.

Cooktown was grappling with just three days worth of food.

Queensland deputy Police Commissioner, Shane Shepely, said Wujal Wujal has less than 24 hours worth of food remaining, with power to the community also impacted.

The communities most vulnerable will be prioritised, with the entire population of Wujal Wujal set to be evacuated.

A number of houses have been lost in the resulting floods of ex-Tropical Cyclone Jasper.

"There's a plan to look after the vulnerable first and the elderly and then we work through the routine," Mr Chelepy said, via ABC news.

Former Wujal Wujal Aboriginal Shire Council mayor, Desmond Tayle, said he holds "grave concerns" for the communities elderly.

"The majority of the community is my family. I'm very concerned about what's going on now and I think you hold grave concerns for the elderly people," Mr Tayle said.

Cook Shire Mayor Peter Scott told AAP there has been a scramble in preparations to take in the Wujal Wujal community, but that enough temporary housing is available.

"We are ourselves low on food and supplies," he said.

"We've still got enough tucker for another three days.

"We've also got water restrictions at the moment because our water treatment plant was flooded.

"We are running around trying to get food, blankets, that sort of stuff.Mr Scott expressed his concern for Wujal Wujal residents, who he said have "copped it very badly".

Water levels are understood to be falling in the area.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is expected to try and arrive in Far North Queensland on Tuesday as widespread emergency response continues in the region.