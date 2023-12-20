Derby's Burrinunga community set to receive housing infrastructure upgrades as part of government scheme

The Western Australian Government has recently announced an investment of $140 million over a span of four years to enhance the housing supply for Aboriginal communities residing in remote areas and towns.

The initial beneficiaries of this funding are the 30 residents of Derby's Burrinunga community.

Refurbishment works for nine houses are scheduled to commence in March 2024.

These extensive renovations will encompass the installation of new bathroom and kitchen fixtures, repairs to the roof and ceiling, replacement of doors and windows, cabinetry, tiling, and a fresh coat of paint.

To ensure that the refurbishment adheres to the Residential Tenancies Act, the funding is accompanied by a Housing Management Agreement between the Department of Communities and the Burrinunga Aboriginal Corporation.

The Department will manage and lease the houses on behalf of the Corporation.

Currently, negotiations are underway to establish Housing Management Agreements with four other Aboriginal town-based communities.

Bondini and Woodgamia in the MidWest, as well as Nambi Village and Wongatha Wonganarra in the Goldfields have been given priority for funding due to the age and condition of the housing, their proximity to trades, and the community's interest in a formal housing agreement.

The four-year funding plan also includes the construction of new houses in various Aboriginal communities across Western Australia to alleviate overcrowding.

Furthermore, an additional $10 million has been allocated for the repair of local roads and landfills in select Aboriginal communities to support the overall improvement of housing conditions.

All of the initiatives are part of the Western Australian Government's Remote Communities Fund, amounting to $350 million, which aims to enhance water facilities and infrastructure in remote areas.

Western Australian Minister for Aboriginal Affairs, Tony Buti, and Housing Minister, John Carey, both stated they are committed to improving outcomes for Aboriginal people living in regional and remote areas and to contribute to Closing the Gap.