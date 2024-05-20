Indigenous Taiwanese delegation visit First Peoples' Assembly

A delegation of Indigenous Taiwanese representatives have visited the First Peoples' Assembly in Naarm to discuss the shared interests of First Peoples from the two countries, as well as globally.

Taiwanese Indigenous people, also known as Formosans, number close to 2.5 per cent of the Taiwanese population, with academic research suggesting their ancestors have been living on the island for approximately 15,000 years.

The delegation was made up of people with a wide-range of expertise, including politicians, journalists and academics.

They included Kolas Yotaka, the former spokesperson for the Office of the President under Tsai Ing-wen and the first Indigenous Taiwanese person to hold the Position of spokesperson for the Executive Yuan; Sayun Tosu from the Department of Comprehensive Planning, Council of Indigenous Peoples; Dr Jolan Hsieh, Director at the Centre for International Indigenous Affairs, National Dong Hwa University; and Dr. Futuru C.L. Tsai, Professor at the Department of Public and Cultural Affairs at National Taitung University.

Kolas Yotaka told National Indigenous Times Indigenous Taiwanese people were "fighting the same fight" as First Nations people in Australia.

"We have the same struggles. We are the first people of the island, and we experienced the history of colonisation like First Nations in Australia," she said.

"We have a lot of challenges and struggles."

She discussed the historic apology to First Nations people in Taiwan by former president Tsai Ing-wen in 2016, stating it was a "borrowed experience" from First Nations people in Australia.

"We learned a lot; we experienced a lot," Kolas said.

"It is a long history, but we still have a long way to go."

Rueben Berg talking to the Taiwanese delegation on Monday. (Image: Dechlan Brennan)

First Peoples' Assembly co-chair Rueben Berg said it was a great opportunity to have the delegation come to Naarm to talk to the co-chairs and the Assembly.

"It's really important to be able to have Indigenous peoples - our brothers and sisters from all across the globe - coming together to discuss our shared interests and shared stories about our shared challenges and shared opportunities," the Gunditjmara man said.

"I think there is a lot that we can learn from one another.

"And having those conversations and having the presence of the assembly within these sorts of conversations is really, really important."

It is not the first time the First Peoples' Assembly have heard from First Peoples around the globe.

During the state-wide Treaty gathering this year, Joe Williams, the first Māori Supreme Court justice, talked about the challenges of the Treaty of Waitangi, in the lead up to the Assembly's Treaty negotiations with the Victorian government.