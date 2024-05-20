Aboriginal actress set to pursue her dream at prestigious American Academy

Proud Ghungalu, Wadja, Birri, Widi/Wiri and Kaanju woman, Zhanae Dodd, has been accepted into New York City's American Academy of Dramatic Arts.

This opportunity enables her to pursue her passion for acting while promoting greater representation for Indigenous Australians in the arts.

The Academy's Full-time Conservatory Program is renowned for its comprehensive education in acting techniques, boasting alumni such as Danny DeVito, Grace Kelly, Lauren Bacall, and Paul Rudd.

Ms Dodd aims to follow in their footsteps, honing her craft and using her platform to amplify Indigenous stories.

"This journey represents far more than personal growth for me," she said.

"It's about shattering barriers, amplifying Indigenous voices, and paving the way for greater representation in the arts."

Zhanae Dodd painted up in traditional cultural style. (Image: supplied)

From a young age, Ms Dodd has been a storyteller, using dance, drama, singing and art to share her culture and advocate for her community.

Being the first in her family to study overseas, she sees this journey as a way to break barriers and pave the way for future generations of Indigenous artists.

"I've been deeply passionate about storytelling, using various mediums like journalism, dance, cultural practices, drama, singing, and art to share the richness of my culture and advocate for my community," she said.

"Now I have the chance to take this passion to new heights and become the first in my family to study overseas."

Ms Dodd has secured a small scholarship from the Academy worth $6,000, however this covers only a fraction of the tuition costs.

She is currently waiting to hear back from additional scholarships and is also fundraising to cover expenses such as tuition, accommodation, textbooks, equipment, and flights.

Donations are crucial to support her journey, enabling her to immerse fully in this life-changing experience.

"Through my studies, I'll refine my storytelling skills, ensuring that Indigenous stories are not just heard but celebrated and honoured."

Ms Dodd said she would be immensely grateful for any support, whether through donations, sharing her story or offering words of encouragement.

She said her journey is about more than personal achievement; it's about cultural pride, breaking barriers, and creating a legacy of empowerment.

Donations are now be accepted via the Australian Cultural Fund website.