Central Australian Ethan Liddle designs Geelong West Giants' Indigenous jumper

Central Australian footballer Ethan Liddle has designed Geelong West Giants' Indigenous jumper as part of AFL Barwon's Indigenous Round celebrations at the weekend.

The Eastern Arrernte and Alyawarre man is in his fourth season at the Giants having originally joined the club via Central Australian Football League outfit Pioneer.

Liddle – who is coming off a strong performance in his team's recent big win over St Albans – told the Geelong Times that it's great to see the Geelong Football League clubs support AFL Barwon's Indigenous Round.

"I think it's awesome to see more and more clubs getting around it," Liddle said.

"You always look forward to seeing what AFL clubs are doing for Sir Doug Nicholls Round, and because I'm a Hawthorn supporter, I always look forward to what their design is, as well as the other team they're playing. It's the same with local football.

"Last year when we were wearing the uniforms and the captain was addressing the side, I couldn't stop looking at the jumpers just thinking 'how cool is this?'"

The talented footballer grew up in Harry Creek, 50km north of Alice Springs, and said the journey tells the tale of his early life, family, the football club, and the region the club is in.

The front of the design features the Giants' 'G' symbol, which is filled in with emu and kangaroos tracks, symbolising success, while other symbols on the jumper represent Geelong West's players, coaches and supporters.

Giants netball players wearing Liddle's design. (Image: Geelong West Giants/Facebook).

The back of the jumper displays male and female symbols alongside lands significant to Liddle's ancestry and history, specifically his birthplace in Alice Springs (Arrernte Country) and his residence in Geelong (Wadawurrung Country).

Liddle created the club's Indigenous strip last season and said it was a proud moment for not only himself, but also his family.

"The important thing was it made my family proud too and when they saw the story, they were really happy," Liddle told the Geelong Times.

"Some of them said they didn't know I was an artist, which I found funny because I'm not, but the story that is represented is just as important to the uniform itself."

The jumper will be worn by Geelong West's GFL footballers, the Geelong District Football League players, their senior women's footballers and A-Grade netballers across both competitions.

The club's executive chair Sarah Naylor expressed great satisfaction in assisting Ethan with bringing his design to life last year, and once again this year.

"It's amazing to wear something one of our players has designed," Naylor said.

"He spent a lot of time on this, going back and forth with the club to make sure the design was perfect.

"We're very proud of Ethan and what we've been able to do, and for other clubs who haven't been able to jump on board yet, there is funding and grants out there to make this possible."