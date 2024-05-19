One of the Territory's oldest football clubs set to establish long-awaited home base

One of the Northern Territory Football League's oldest clubs have secured a long-awaited home base after a multi-million-dollar pledge by the Northern Territory Government was revealed during the week.

The government announced a $6.5m commitment into the development of Woodroffe Oval in Palmerston as part of the 2024/25 budget, which will establish a home base for the Darwin Buffaloes.

Darwin Buffaloes' Brenda Atkinson - who is one of just two Indigenous female NTFL presidents - said she is excited for what the future holds for the predominant Indigenous football club.

"We're thrilled with the announcement – as a grassroots, volunteer-run organisation this funding secures the long-term sustainability for future generations," Atkinson said.

The Buffaloes are the third oldest club in the NTFL, having originally entered the competition as 'Warriors' back in 1917, changing to Vestey's in 1918 before being known as the Buffaloes since 1926.

The club boasts a high percentage of Indigenous players with around 80 per cent of the playing group Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander.

AFL Northern Territory have also committed $250k to the project, saying during the week that the development will have a notable impact on the community.

"Since the establishment of the feasibility study, the development of Woodroffe Oval has been an ongoing priority of AFLNT," a statement read.

The Darwin Buffaloes are set to relocate to Palmerston. (Image: AFLNT)

"With Palmerston boasting more than 35,000 residents, and substantial football participation numbers, the project will provide significant positive benefits to the broader community twelve months a year.

"The introduction of the Darwin Buffaloes at the oval, an established community club with around 500 playing members, will have a notable impact on the community.

"The Woodroffe Oval redevelopment will also deliver on other AFLNT strategic priorities that relate to participation, club sustainability, growth, diversity and inclusion."

Palmerston is a suburban city located near Darwin, about 20km away from the central business district. It boasts a flourishing population, particularly with numerous young families settling in the area.

There are currently two NTFL clubs located past Darwin's 'Berrimah line' – Palmerston Football Club and the Southern Districts Football Club.

Head of AFLNT Sam Gibson welcomed the budget commitment from the NT Government and said the project was 'very exciting'.

"We know how important sporting clubs are to the fabric of communities, the addition of the Darwin Buffaloes to Palmerston is not only a massive step for the club, but also a great thing for Palmerston," Gibson said.

"With approximately 60% participation growth in the NTFL since 2021, the development of more ovals across the Top End is a high priority of AFLNT's.

"We look forward to continuing to work with the NT Government, NT Cricket, the Palmerston Cricket Club and the Darwin Buffaloes to bring this project to fruition."

Darwin Buffaloes skipper Jarrod Stokes in full flight during the 2023/24 season. (Image: Pema Tamang Pakhrin/NT News)

The Buffaloes – who have been linked to a relocation to Palmerston for over a decade – released a statement this week addressing the move.

"As a grassroots, volunteer run organisation we have always worked towards securing a home ground and building on our existing player base," the statement read.

"In 2020/21 a proposal was tabled at the AGM to further develop the current facilities at Woodroffe Oval, in partnership with Palmerston Cricket Club, the end result is the announcement in (this week's) budget."

The move has sparked fierce debate from those who wished for the club to remain in Darwin's northern suburbs, however the club has stated that it will keep its traditions.

"This does not mean a change to our name, we will always be the Darwin Buffaloes, it does not mean a change to the club colours or our club song," the club said.

"It does not mean we lose the history of our proud club – it actually gives us a secure future so we can add to the clubs history and continue the proud tradition of old Buffaloes players and supporters who have since left us.

"Now is the time for the club to come together and give the stars of tomorrow an opportunity to live their best lives, playing the game we all love.

"We acknowledge the concerns that some of our supporters have regarding the relocation to Palmerston, and there will no doubt be some teething issues over the coming seasons, but we are looking at the long-term viability of our club and hope that you join us as we finally progress towards a home ground for the mighty Darwin Buffaloes."