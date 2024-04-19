Jobs Events Advertise Newsletter
National Indigenous Times

Young Bunny confirmed for surgery after cruel blow while Titans and Dolphins prepare for stint without stars

Jarred Cross
Tyrone Munro is set for surgery to repair a collarbone fracture after re-injuring his shoulder on return against the Sharks at the weekend. (Image: AAP)

Young South Sydney winger Tyrone Munro is set for surgery and more time on the sidelines after reinjuring his shoulder on return to the starting side against the Sharks at the weekend.

Munro, who first broke into the Bunnies' first grade side for three games in 2023, endured an injury-hampered start to this season and was ruled out of running out for round one in Las Vegas.

The 19-year-old managed just 19 minutes in his first game for the season in Homebush on Saturday.

"He's gone in for scans to confirm that fracture, and he's just having a review with the surgeon. It looks like he'll have surgery to repair that this coming Friday," Souths head of performance Andrew Croll said.

The Moree product will miss opportunities to cement himself in the side as the Rabbitohs continue to be smashed by injuries and unavailabilities from some of their stars.

Croll said fellow winger Alex Johnston is making "positive steps" a fortnight on from tearing his hamstring against the Bulldogs in round four.

Johnston is expected to be available for round 10 while he eyes off second spot on the competition's all-time try scoring list.

He sits just two behind Billy Slaters 190 career four-pointers, and 24 behind leader Ken Irvine's 50-plus year record, having only managed to cross over once in 2024.

"He's progressing really well. His strength in the gym has improved," Croll said.

Johnston returned to running at Souths training this week.

"So we'll progress his running, build his volume and intensity back to hopefully return to skills in the coming fortnight," Croll said.

At the Gold Coast, fullback Jayden Campbell will spend a month off the park after the Titans confirmed scans revealed a PCL injury suffered against the Raiders.

Fullbacks Jayden Campbell and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow are set for at least a month of the sidelines with lower body injuries (Image: Facebook)

According to reports, the NRL have cleared the Dolphins to stretch beyond their top 30 players to field a side as they are ravaged by injury.

Star fullback Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow is a member of their casualty list, who faces around a month out with his own hamstring concern.

The Queensland representative scored five tries from five appearances in 2024 before being struck down against the Broncos last Friday.

"Hamiso has a grade two tear of his hamstring and that means he will be out at least four weeks and could be as much as six weeks," Dolphins' head of performance Jeremy Hickmans said last week.

"The injury is in not too bad a spot, but a player of his speed will have to be carefully rehabilitated."

His possible return sits around the same time as Origin I in Melbourne on June 5.

