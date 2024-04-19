Jobs Events Advertise Newsletter
Tributes pour in for beloved Pacific Leader Melegalenu’u Ah Sam

Joseph Guenzler -
Beloved Sāmoan leader Melegalenu’u To’alepaiali’i Ah Sam (MNZM) has sadly pased away. (Image: Supplied/Waipapa Marae)

Esteemed educator and Sāmoan leader Melegalenu'u To'alepaiali'i Ah Sam (MNZM) has passed away, aged 75.

Ah Sam, who served as the acting Principal of Māngere College, passed away earlier this week.

With a legacy spanning over 30 years, she led coordination for the Polyfest Sāmoan stage, impacting the lives of countless youth involved in the festival.

Expressing her condolences following her passing, Professor Jemaima Tiatia-Siau, the Pro Vice-Chancellor (Pacific) at the University of Auckland, fondly referred to Ah Sam as the 'Queen of Māngere' and emphasised her irreplaceable impact on the community.

"Melegalenu'u To'alepaiali'i Ah Sam (MNZM) - irreplaceable in every way imaginable," she said.

"A woman of stature, a fighter for good, a defender of Gagana Sāmoa (Sāmoan language), a holder of traditions and sacred knowledge, one of Oceania's prolific educators, and a heart and love for our youth - our future.

"A Sāmoan proverb comes to mind that embodies the person she was - Tautua nei mo se manuia taeao (serve now, for a better tomorrow)."

A familiar figure at the University, Ah Sam frequently engaged with the community at the Fale Pasifika and Waipapa Marae (University of Auckland).

Her enduring support as a sponsor of the Sāmoan Stage further solidified her connection with the University.

Principal Ah Sam not only contributed to the education sector but also served as a mentor to several students and staff members at the University.

Additionally, she is remembered as the mother of Josephina Ah Sam-Tamatoa, a professional teaching fellow in Mathematics.

"Our Waipapa Taumata Rau family have benefited from her wisdom, her generosity, and her alofa (love) for generations to come," Ms Tiatia-Siau said.

"Mālo le tautua matavela, lau afioga le masiofo o Magele (Thank you for your commitment to serve, the Queen of Mangere)."

Representatives from the Office of the Pro Vice-Chancellor Pacific visited the Ah Sam family home to offer condolences and recognise her contributions.

Ah Sam was honoured in 2022 as a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for her work in Pacific language education.

She was also involved with the EFKS New Vision Church as a deacon and treasurer.

Memorial events were held this week with Ah Sam to be flown back to Sāmoa with her family for a final service on Monday, April 22, at EFKS Vaimoso, followed by burial at the family cemetery nearby.

