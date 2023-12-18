Pinktails travel to South Australia for North Adelaide exhibition

The Central Australian Pinktails travelled to South Australia to face SANFLW outfit North Adelaide on Saturday.

The Pinktails 8.11 (59) defeated North Adelaide 2.1 (13) at Adelaide's Thebarton Oval.

The team was comprised of participants from the Redtails Pinktails Right Tracks Program, a partnership between Central Australian Aboriginal Congress and the Central Australian Football Club which utilises sport to encourage the development of healthy individuals and communities.

Ahead of the match, the team had spent the past two months training up to five days per week, combining conditioning, skills and game-based football drills.

27 players were chosen for the trip, with some of those players having already garnered experience with North Adelaide and South Adelaide in the SANFLW League and Development League competitions.

"Regularly drawing more than 25 of some of Central Australia's most talented women footballers to training, at least 40 different players are engaged in the program," director Rob Clarke told North Adelaide's official website.

"It's been great watching them work so hard and get to know each other. There's girls that have improved so much already.''

Clarke also said that the game was an opportunity for girls who want to stick at it and see what standard of football they can reach.

The Redtails Pinktails Right Tracks Program uses sport to engage young people and empower them to become leaders in their community.

The Central Australia Pinktails defeated North Adelaide by 46 points on Saturday. (Image: Redtails Pinktails Right Tracks Program)

The program promotes putting education, wellbeing, family and community first, encouraging participants to lead and becoming role models for others.

Clarke applauded the effort of the group after what he said has been a "massive" few months.

"What a massive few months it has been, with injuries, some tears, a fair bit of yelling, a heap of serious commitment and also some laughs and friendships formed," Clarke said on the Redtails Pinktails Right Tracks Facebook page.

"Forgetting the score board for a minute, the facts remain that people from our region get opportunities that otherwise wouldn't be there, whilst developing the understanding of what it takes to improve and at least strive to be better."

The Pinktails were led by captain Lara Harding and vice-captain Caitlin Couch.

"Both Lara & Caitlin have been absolutely incredible across the last two years both on and off the training track and have most definitely earned the right to lead these awesome Centralians into (the) match," Clarke said.

Earlier this year, the Central Australia Redtails faced a representative team from the Sunraysia Football League in an exhibition match dubbed the Dreamtime at the P.