Not everything is black and white for Collingwood's Indigenous rounds preparations

Aliesha Newman's strength on the football field is probably the acquired wisdom the Ningyningy woman now carries, only ahead of a steady hand with Aboriginal painting tools in tow.

The seasoned Indigenous campaigner has been on the AFLW scene from year one and while since 2017 that has included playing out for four clubs, there is a different kind of a cultural bond she has with Collingwood than the other three.

Newman only lasted at Victoria Park until round 6 of her second year before the crafty forward became the most experienced player at Sydney through a mid-year trade.

The 28-year-old designed the historic first Indigenous guernsey for the AFLW newcomer and was also behind Melbourne's earliest Indigenous guernseys in 2020 in her last season of an initial four-year stint at the rival club.

But those projects do not compare to painstakingly hand-painting individual boots on request at the Giants player's former home.

That is just something else from the bottom of the hearts of the current Magpies players, who for the most part all believe in the bigger picture of football coming together for social reconciliation.

"I'm super excited to work with the Pies on this," Newman said in a video on the club's social media ahead of the 2024 Sir Doug Nicholls Indigenous rounds," she said.

"It's an amazing opportunity to be able to showcase our culture."

For three seasons running, she has been the creative mindset behind the Collingwood AFL men running onto the ground with the art pieces tied to their feet.

"It's a third year I have created some boots for the boys and every year it's getting that little bit bigger," she said.

"So much so that in the first year, I just did Steele (Sidebottom's) boots.

"Last year I had six or so of the boys' boots and this year the tally is up to 41 boots."

Newman has never always been an Aboriginal artist, and at one stage painting for the mob and a narrative of her ancestors was the last thing on her mind.

While growing up in Melbourne's western suburbs distant from her Ningyningy culture on their Northern Queensland country, the emerging footballer made a far more deliberate effort in adulthood to immerse herself in their story.

The process of painting intricate detail on the boots have proven to be intense that takes the best part of an hour and 30 minutes.

Well, except for the boots of the near seven-foot American Mason Cox.

"Someone like Mason's takes a little bit longer because of the sheer size of his foot, but otherwise it's not too bad," Newman said.

"Having a whole squad able to wear your painted boots I think speaks volumes."

While painting the boots engages traditional techniques and adheres to the lores of her people's artistry, Newman ensures she tells the story of every player on their AFL journey to Collingwood.

For Issac Quaynor, the yarning circle on the boots is bigger than most considering the respect she has for the Magpies defender's journey from his African roots.

The yarning circle represents a meeting place or an area where people come to be able to share stories, and for Quaynor, his story to cult hero was more complex than most teammates.

"When I talk about ones that I make a little bit of a personal touch, I did the boots for Issac from Ghana," Newman said.

"I had a look at the Ghana flag and tried to stick to the same colours, just so I could get his culture in there as well as my own as the artist."

Newman said she feels privileged being in the centre of cultural change from the dark old unaccepting days of last century.

In this current era, Magpies captain Darcy Moore played a significant hand in altering changing archaic attitudes, but after even since appearing 14 times across all of 2021 into part of 2022, Newman feels "this club has really come a long way".

"It's not just, I guess, putting on a jumper and wearing these boots," she said.

"It comes a lot with the education.

"Seeing the young Indigenous boys and girls being able to see the culture represented on TV, I think, is just massive.

"I know growing up we had a lot of role models in the Indigenous space, but to be able to see your favourite players whether they are Indigenous or not, wearing some of these, putting on the boots, and understanding the reasons as to why promote this round so heavily is really important."