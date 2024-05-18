Jobs Events Advertise Newsletter
National Indigenous Times

Yorta Yorta man Jarman Impey to captain Hawthorn during Sir Doug Nicholls Round

Jackson Clark -
Jarman Impey will captain Hawthorn during Sir Doug Nicholls round. (Image: James Ross/AAP)

Yorta Yorta man Jarman Impey will captain Hawthorn for the club's two games during Sir Doug Nicholls Round.

The 28-year-old was told the news by the Hawks' current skipper James Sicily at training earlier in the week.

Impey is a member of the club's six-man leadership group and has been in strong form across the 2024 season.

The former Port Adelaide player said he was honoured to receive the opportunity to lead his club.

"It is an absolute honour to captain this great club, particularly to do so as part of Sir Doug Nicholls Round," Impey said via a club statement.

"No doubt this will be a special moment for me as I represent my family, my loved ones and my First Nations culture.

"The privilege and responsibility to lead the boys over the next fortnight certainly isn't lost on me, and my commitment to them remains the same, as we play to make the Hawthorn faithful proud."

Jarman Impey will captain Hawthorn during this year's Sir Doug Nicholls Round. (Image: Julian Smith/AAP)

The Hawks defender has averaged 19 disposals from nine games in 2024 and has been particularly impressive in his team's wins over the past fortnight, registering 27 disposals against the Western Bulldogs and 22 touches against St Kilda.

Impey is also averaging a career-high 7.1 marks and 3.9 rebound 50s per game.

Hawthorn CEO Ash Klein congratulated Impey on his appointment ahead and praised his ability as a leader among the group.

"Jarman's leadership has shined through in recent years, he is a respected and revered First Nations leader at Hawthorn, and more broadly across the league," Klein said.

"Over seven seasons, Jarman's impact at our football club has been profound, the way he positively influences our environment and others around him has seen entrenched as a much-loved and highly-respected leader within our four walls.

"Everyone at Hawthorn couldn't be happier for Jarman to be awarded this honour and we wish him the very best as he does our club proud over the next fortnight."

Impey is continuing the legacy of Hawthorn champion and First Nations pioneer Chance Bateman, who became the club's first Indigenous captain during the AFL's Indigenous Round in 2007.

   Related   

Sport
Mary Fowler honoured among Barbie's selections as an inspiring female athlete
PNG-Australian Matilda Mary Fowler’s global star power has risen further as one...
Jarred Cross 22 May 2024
Sport
AFL system failing to engage Indigenous players amid slump in numbers
An AFL system fixated on discovering the most elite Indigenous footballers has b...
Andrew Mathieson 22 May 2024
Sport
Kodi Nikorima unruffled by bittersweet Bennett break-up
Dolphins playmaker Kodi Nikorima has enjoyed some of the best footy of his caree...
Jacob Shteyman 22 May 2024
Sport
Eagle Brockman says sorry for early-morning car crash
West Coast forward Tyler Brockman has apologised for the car crash that resulted...
Justin Chadwick 22 May 2024

   Jackson Clark   

Sport
Wilston Grange don jumper to celebrate inclusivity as AFL Queensland celebrates Indigenous Round
AFL Queensland club Wilston Grange has honoured the contributions of Indigenous...
Jackson Clark 21 May 2024
Sport
Rankine set for sideline stint with hamstring injury
Kuwarna star Izak Rankine is facing a stint on the sidelines after suffering a h...
Jackson Clark 21 May 2024
Sport
Ex-AFL star calls for all clubs to adopt Traditional Owners' names during Sir Doug Nicholls Round
Former Collingwood and Richmond star Andrew Krakouer has called for all 18 AFL c...
Jackson Clark 21 May 2024
Sport
Red Centre brothers create Indigenous designed shirts for AFL Auskickers
Two brothers from the Northern Territory have created specially designed T-shirt...
Jackson Clark 20 May 2024
"The National Indigenous Times acknowledges and pays respect to past and present Traditional Custodians and Elders of this nation. We recognise Aboriginal Community’s continuing connection to their lands, waters and stories and acknowledge that sovereignty has never been ceded."