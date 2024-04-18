Jobs Events Advertise Newsletter
Ex-AFL star Paddy Ryder bags 11 goals for country Victorian club

Jackson Clark
Paddy Ryder has been a revelation for country Victorian club Devon Meadows. (Image: Valeriu Campan)

Former AFL star Paddy Ryder enjoyed a day out for country Victorian club Devon Meadows, booting 11 goals in his team's huge win in the Mornington Peninsula Football League Division Two competition.

The ex-Essendon, Port Adelaide and St Kilda player was unstoppable up forward in the Panthers' massive 204-point win over Hastings.

Ryder was named his team's second-best player in the 36.20 (236) to 5.2 (32) demolition last weekend.

Devon Meadows coach Ryan Hendy told the Herald Sun that Ryder's goal tally could have been a lot higher.

"He could have kicked 15, really," Hendy said.

"He was having shots from 30m out and passing them – the crowd was getting into him. He missed a couple and he probably passed three or four off – he probably could have kicked 15 if he'd wanted."

Ryder has been an excellent acquisition for Devon Meadows since joining the club at the beginning of last season.

In 2023, the big man finished with 43 goals from ten appearances, including a season-high ten goals against Rye in Round 8.

Ryder was also named among his team's best players on seven occasions.

Paddy Ryder celebrates a goal for Devon Meadows. (Image: Valeriu Campan)

He kicked four goals in the club's preliminary final loss to eventual premiers Mornington.

Ryder's former teammate at St Kilda, Dean Kent, is the current captain of Devon Meadows, who sit on top of the ladder undefeated after two rounds with a percentage of 289.57%.

The Panthers formed in 1977 and are yet to win a senior premiership.

Ryder enjoyed a magnificent AFL career, which spanned across three clubs and culminated in 281 games.

His best season was in 2017, where he won Port Adelaide's best-and-fairest award – the John Cahill Medal – and was selected in the All-Australian team.

Devon Meadows face Bonbeach this Saturday in Round 3.

