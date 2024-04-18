Gamilaroi woman keen to enhance Indigenous education as a CQU trainee

Gamilaroi woman Jamie Ingram has embraced the chance to contribute to Indigenous education and representation by taking on the role of a business administration trainee with CQUniversity's Indigenous Student Engagement team.

Joining a cohort of seven trainees at CQU this year, Ms Ingram is already seizing the opportunities that lie ahead, finding fulfillment in the pathways now available to her.

"My Gamilaroi ancestry is not just a part of my history, it's a vibrant thread in the tapestry of my identity, colouring my perspective and grounding me in values passed down through generations," she said.

"It's a heritage I carry with pride, a living legacy I am determined to honour in both word and deed.

Jamie said being accepted into the traineeship was an "incredible moment".

"It truly felt like a dream come true," she said.

"The sense of joy and accomplishment I felt was indescribable; it was as if all my hard work and determination had paid off in the best possible way."

Ms Ingram said she was impressed by the university's values.

"My motivation for applying for this traineeship stems from my alignment with CQU's values, particularly its commitment to inclusivity and support for the Indigenous community," she said.

"I am eager to contribute my skills and passion to furthering the University's mission and making a difference in the lives of Indigenous students and their communities.

"I am passionate about making a positive impact in my community, and I believe that by participating in this traineeship, I can play a meaningful role in fostering greater access to education and opportunities for Indigenous students."

She looks forward to enhancing her skills, considering further education, and contributing to CQUniversity's commitment to inclusivity, diversity, and community engagement.

Ultimately, she aims to play a significant role in the university's success and progress.

All trainees commenced their 12-month traineeship in March and will be supported by CQU and the Busy at Work program to complete their Certificate III in Business Administration.