Ihraa Swim designer Nat Dann on presenting at Australia Fashion Week, launching a new collection and expanding beyond swimwear

After presenting her popular fashion brand Ihraa Swim at Melbourne Fashion Week in 2023, the last few months have seen First Nations designer Nat Dann go from strength-to-strength.

Catching up with the talented creative ahead of her presentation at Australian Fashion Week, Style Up spoke with Dann to discuss her plans for Ihraa Swim, it's new collection and how she will showcase the brand during Australian Fashion Week (AFW).

"The last few months have been a whirlwind of creativity and growth for us! We've been deeply immersed in our design process, exploring new ideas and inspirations," she said.

"Let's just say we've been busy weaving a tapestry of innovation, pushing boundaries, and nurturing our brand's spirit. It's been an incredible journey."

First Nations designer Nat Dann. (Image: Indigenous Fashion Projects)

Returning to the AFW runway in 2024, this week will mark Dann's third year presenting her brand to Sydney-siders and fellow fashion goers.

"It's just great to be surrounded by so much creativity and inspiration and to learn from other talented designers," Dann told Style Up.

"This event (AFW) is a chance to share our passion and hard work with a wider audience, and I'm honoured to be a part of it."

This year Ihraa Swim revealed its new collection titled Wildscape, with Dann saying the collection captures the raw, untamed essence of the country, but with a rebellious, counterculture twist.

"This collection is called Wildscape, we've taken the textures of country and translated them into an abstract, grunge-inspired aesthetic," she said.

"Think rugged landscapes reimagined as as bold, graphic prints, and natural textures transformed into something a little edgy.

"The result is a collection that captures the raw, untamed essence of the country, but with a rebellious, counterculture twist."

Image: Getty Images.

Ahead of the runway, Dan said she's excited to share her brand's story and style at Australian Fashion Week.

"It's a great opportunity to showcase our unique vision on a national stage and connect with fellow fashion enthusiasts, influencers, and industry pros." she said.

"It's always surreal to see my collections on these runways."

Taking part in AFW as one of the Indigenous Fashion Projects Pathways Programs designers, Dann joined fellow First Nations Nations designers in the David Jones Indigenous Fashion Projects Runway on Thursday.

"Being part of the IFP Pathways program has been incredible. It's opened doors to amazing opportunities. The program has provided invaluable mentorship, guidance, and industry connections," Dann said ahead of the runway.

Image: Getty Images.

"I'm thrilled to be part of a community that's passionate about fashion and innovation. It's a chance to learn from others, get inspired, and push the boundaries of creativity.

"Together, we're showcasing the best of Australian fashion and celebrating individuality.

"I can't wait to see our unique styles come together for an unforgettable experience at Australian Fashion Week."

Following AFW, Dann said the brand set to venture into new territory with a resort wear collection.

"Post-Australian Fashion Week we're excited to launch our resort wear collection, expanding Ihraa beyond swimwear," she said.

"We've also got a super exciting collaboration in the works with a talented creative... and, as always, we're keeping it sustainable and supporting our local community."

Image: Getty Images.

Ihraa Swim presented their new collection at Australian Fashion Week at the David Jones Indigenous Fashion Projects Runway at 7pm on Thursday 16 May.

