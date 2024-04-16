Jobs Events Advertise Newsletter
Brisbane's Cameron heads to tribunal on dump tackle ban

Alex Mitchell -
Lions forward Charlie Cameron will fight a one-game suspension at the AFL tribunal. (Image: Darren England/AAP PHOTOS)

Star Brisbane Lions small forward Charlie Cameron is off to the AFL's tribunal on Tuesday night in an attempt to overturn a one-game ban for a dumping tackle.

Cameron was handed the suspension by the match review officer for his tackle on Melbourne's Jake Lever in the 22-point win on Thursday night.

The MRO graded the tackle careless, medium impact and high contact, despite Lever being uninjured and returning to play the rest of the contest.

Brisbane's defence on Tuesday night could centre around the fact Lever had an arm free to potentially use to break his fall.

A suspension would be bad timing for Cameron, given he looked to be back to his best slotting three goals in their win against the Demons.

The Lions would also love his services for Saturday night's blockbuster clash with Geelong, where they will look to build on a two-game winning streak.

