Health professionals urge Indigenous people to get the flu vaccine

Dechlan Brennan -
Image: NACCHO.

With the onset of flu season, the Institute for Urban Indigenous Health is calling on all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

The influenza vaccine is available and free at clinics now and with the flu particularly serious for First Nations people, the IUIH are urging all people to visit a health professional as soon as possible.

Community Liaison Officer Uncle Billy Gorham said he regularly addressed misconceptions about the vaccine from community members.

"I hear all sorts of things about the flu. Some people think they're young and healthy, or they take vitamin C, so they'll be ok; that the flu isn't bad," he said.

"I always say they should yarn with their GP or someone at their local clinic, it's important they know what's true and how they can look after themselves and our Mob."

Mr Gorham said he has already taken his flu shot, because he didn't want to get sick so he could protect his family.

"We all live with people we care about, we don't want to bring home the flu and make everyone sick. Even if you think you're OK, think about those Mob you care about," he said.

Research from the Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity last year found First Nations populations around the world are significantly more likely to be hospitalised and die from influenza compared to non-Indigenous populations. 

Royal Melbourne Hospital's Dr Katherine Gibney said at the time: "When we are planning for seasonal flu, but especially pandemic flu, we need to have specific and targeted plans for First Nations people that are generated by First Nations people."

IUIH Public Health Physician, Dr Jacqueline Murdoch, said First Nations people are at a higher risk of serious illness from the flu, which includes elevating the risk of heart attacks, stroke and pneumonia.

"A lot of people end up in hospital because of the flu," Dr Murdoch said.

"Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself, and your family and community from the flu.

"Pregnant women also need to be vaccinated to reduce the risk of flu causing complications in their pregnancy, and to protect bub when they're born before they can be vaccinated at six months old."

Dr Murdoch said there has been a drop in vaccination rates for children, a concerning fact when the flu has the potential to make children "really sick".

"This year we want to make sure more of our community is protected, particularly groups at higher risk, including kids under five, older people, and anyone with a chronic health condition," she said.

"We've seen the flu peak earlier than usual in the last couple of years. It also takes two weeks for the vaccine to take effect, so it's important for people to get vaccinated as soon as possible so they are protected before we see the virus spread rapidly."

The influenza vaccine is available and free at clinics now.

