National Indigenous Times

Fifita turns his back on Roosters deal to stay on the Gold Coast

Andrew Mathieson -
David Fifita will remain with the Gold Coast Titans until the end of the 2026 seasons after turning his back on the Sydney Roosters. (Image: Jason O'Brien/AAP)

David Fifita has sensationally gone cold about signing a new deal with Sydney Roosters overnight, turning his back to remain on the Gold Coast until at least the end of the 2026 NRL season.

The 24-year-old's management contacted the Bondi club on Tuesday night after the Torres Strait Islander began to express doubts about moving away from his nearby extended family.

By the end of a phone conversation with club chairman Nick Politis, the Roosters immediately withdrew their generous offer of $3.3 million over four years from the 2025 season.

Under the NRL contracting rules, Fifita had 10 days to change his mind in a cooling off period after initially agreeing to terms from the Roosters' offer.

"I'm extremely grateful for the time and interest shown in me over the past two weeks," Fifita said in a statement on Wednesday morning.

"But upon further reflection, I have made the decision that I want to remain a Titan beyond 2024."

Gold Coast, also in a statement on Wednesday morning, confirmed the previous contract that the barnstorming forward had rejected still remained on the table and the Titans' two-year deal would stand.

Fifita's management on the player's request had contacted the Roosters after earlier also approaching Penrith to switch clubs.

The frustrated Roosters confirmed that the club never attempted to lure Fifita in their own statement.

"Despite his management making the initial approach to the club and Fifita personally informing the Sydney Roosters chairman and head of his intent to join the club last Thursday, Fifita has since expressed doubt about this decision," the Roosters said.

"Consequently, the club has elected to withdraw its offer with (the) view that it is in the Roosters' best interests."

More to come.

