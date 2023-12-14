Lily Gladstone makes history at Golden Globes as first indigenous woman nominated for Best Performance

Lily Gladstone, a Native American actress of Siksikaitsitapi and NiMiiPuu hertiage and the lead in "Killers of The Flower Moon," has made history at the Golden Globes as the first Indigenous woman nominated for Best Performance in a Motion Picture, Drama.

The film, depicting Osage woman Mollie Burkhart's resilience during the 1920s Reign of Terror, secured seven nominations, including; Best Picture (Drama), Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Original Score.

Ms Gladstone and her family resided in the reservation of the Blackfeet Nation in Browning, Montana, where she lived until she was 11.

In 2008, Ms Gladstone earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Theatre with a focus on Acting, graduating from UM's honors college, with a minor in Native American Studies.

Portraying Osage woman Mollie Burkhart, a real historical figure, she expresses gratitude and a sense of responsibility.

Upon her casting announcement, she said: "I consider it a true gift and great responsibility to be trusted with Mollie Burkhart, and will hold her preciously with both arms, close to my heart."

Ernest (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Mollie (Lily Gladstone) in Killers of the Flower Moon. (Image: Still/Killers of the Flower Moon)

According to website Dailyinterlake, Leonardo DiCaprio wrote that he'd never seen director Martin Scorsese "so headstrong" about casting as he was with Gladstone.

Just one day into shooting, DiCaprio recognised her as destined to be "the spirit and soul of the film."

"Lily, along with the Osage community, became indelible partners in structuring the narrative of this story," he said.

"As amazingly detailed as Grann's book was, we knew we needed to dig even deeper, and hear this history from the Osage perspective.

"Lily became intricately involved in guiding all of us, not only in the storytelling but also the importance of Mollie's heroism within it."

Renowned director Scorsese said of Gladstone: "I could see that she trusted in simplicity."

"She understood her own onscreen presence as an expressive instrument that could speak for itself. That's quite rare."

"Her silences, as Mollie, were often more powerful than her words."

In the past year, Ms Gladstone has not only graced Scorsese's poingant historical piece but also featured in three other works including Erica tremblay's Fancy Dance, Billions (TV Series) and Reservation Dogs (TV series).

The 81st Golden Globes are scheduled to take place on 7 January, 2024.