National Indigenous Times

World News
Māori scholar to use knowledge for cultural preservation and environmental advocacy
Hikawai Te Nahu, originally from Rotorua and well-versed in Te Āo Māori, moved t...
Joseph Guenzler 10 May 2024
Dr Patelisio Na’a Patelisio's own post-traumatic stress following the eruption o...
Giovanni Torre 9 May 2024
Indigenous music duo Electric Fields have fallen just short of making the final...
David Prestipino 8 May 2024
Torres Strait Traditional Owners Uncle Paul Kabai and Uncle Pabai Pabai will arg...
Dechlan Brennan 29 Apr 2024
Last week the Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs attended the 23rd United N...
Giovanni Torre 24 Apr 2024
After more than 250 years away the Gweagal spears will return home for good
In a ceremony held in the Wren Library at Trinity College, Cambridge, on Tuesday...
Giovanni Torre Apr 23, 2024
Archie Moore’s 'kith and kin' becomes first Australian exhibition to win Golden Lion for Best National Participation at La Biennale de Venezia
Archie Moore’s exhibition kith and kin at the Australia Pavilion has been awar...
Giovanni Torre Apr 20, 2024
Restrengthening connections between Māori and Pacific an important step for Tiriti (Treaty)-based constitution
A Pacific law academic says restrengthening connections between Pacific tauiwi (...
Giovanni Torre Apr 18, 2024
Exclusive: Indigenous youth delegates address UN, urge Australian government to embrace Declaration on First Nations rights
Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander youth delegates from the National Native T...
Giovanni Torre Apr 18, 2024
Extraordinary finds at Juukan Gorge to be revealed at international conference
Representatives of the PKKP Aboriginal Corporation will this week use an interna...
Giovanni Torre Apr 16, 2024
Colours nailed to the mast in Solomons street parades
Vuvuzelas, truck horns and chants have rung out across the Solomon Islands as...
Luke Costin Apr 16, 2024
Call for Indigenous justice heard on global stage
This statement by Dr Hannah McGlade was delivered to the UN Permanent Forum for...
Dr Hannah McGlade Apr 16, 2024
University of Auckland partners with schools to boost Māori and Pacific student success
Waipapa Taumata Rau (University of Auckland) is launching a new initiative aimed...
Joseph Guenzler Apr 11, 2024
