Jobs Events Advertise Newsletter
National Indigenous Times

NSW no longer on track to meet Closing the Gap target with "record high" Indigenous incarceration numbers

Dechlan Brennan -
Quarterly custody statistics released on Tuesday indicate the number of Aboriginal people in prison in NSW are at their highest levels on record. (Image: Murray Mccloskey/AAP)

The number of Aboriginal people in prison in NSW are at their highest levels on record, new data released on Tuesday reveals.

The statistics are likely to only exacerbate the criticism of the NSW government's "tough on crime" approach, which Attorney General Michael Daley previously admitted will see more young people incarcerated.

The latest quarterly custody statistics from the NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research (BOCSAR) revealed the number of Aboriginal people currently in prison was at a "record high," with Indigenous adults making up 31 per cent of the prison population.

Executive director Jackie Fitzgerald said: "Concerningly, NSW is no longer on track to meet its Close the Gap target to reduce the rate of Aboriginal young people in prison".

The state's target is to reduce Indigenous imprisonment by 15 per cent by 2031.

Ms Fitzgerald said the rates weren't just confined to adults, with 148 Aboriginal young people in detention, 27 more than in March 2019.

Two-thirds (66.4 per cent) of the youth detention population is now made up of Aboriginal young people — a new record in NSW.

78.4 per cent of Indigenous youth in detention are on remand.

Overall, in NSW, BOCSAR data revealed 3,841 Indigenous adults were in detention in March 2024, up 344 - or 9.8 per cent - from March 2019.

Principal legal officer of the Aboriginal Legal Service (NSW/ACT) Nadine Mills told Guardian Australia it was a "crisis we should all be furious about".

"The mass incarceration of Aboriginal people in NSW is the direct result of government policies which have been developed without community input and which give the green light to continued discrimination against Aboriginal people in the legal system," she said.

Indigenous, legal and civil liberties groups have heavily criticised the NSW government in recent months over a series of laws they argue are punitive and will only lead to further incarceration of Indigenous people, as well as unnecessary interaction with police.

In March, new youth bails laws, brought to ostensibly reduce crime, were labelled a "devastating betrayal of Aboriginal children in NSW," by ALS chief executive Karly Warner, whilst NATSILS have argued continued fear mongering surrounding youth crime will only lead to further imprisonment.

Knife laws introduced in the wake of the Bondi Junction attack have been labelled knee-jerk and unlikely to prevent crime, whilst guaranteeing more Indigenous people are forced to interact with the police.

"Too often we see Aboriginal people – often children – speak up against police targeting and end up with police charging them with a trifecta of offensive language, resist arrest, and assault police, without having done anything wrong in the first place," Ms Warner said of the new knife laws.

In a letter to the Attorney General, NSW Council for Civil Liberties president Lydia Shelly said there was "no evidence supporting the introduction of these laws".

"Proactive policing does not serve as a deterrent for crime, nor does criminalisation and increased penalties," she said.

Ms Shelley told Guardian Australia on Tuesday: "The premier has allowed NSW to be transformed into a state where the police will have the extraordinary power to search members of the public without a reason and prison populations will continue to balloon with further presumptions against bail introduced".

NSW premier Chris Minns accepted the latest crime statistics were a "major issue" and said he wanted to work with the NSW Coalition of Aboriginal Peak Organisations (CAPO) and other Indigenous organisations, "to reduce the rate of incarceration".

The Minns government has previously ruled out raising the age of criminal responsibility - in line with medical and international consensus - despite calls from a number of organisations.

   Related   

News
Execution of Budget funding 'crucial' to Closing the Gap targets
The Federal government's execution of Indigenous funding programs would enhance...
Brendan Foster and David Prestipino 14 May 2024
News
2024 Federal Budget: Indigenous economic empowerment gets $774m focus
The Federal Government's new $774 million economic empowerment program was the b...
Brendan Foster and David Prestipino 14 May 2024
News
NTCOSS critical of lack of funding for restorative and domestic violence services in NT budget
A coalition of Northern Territory social services has criticised the funding del...
Dechlan Brennan 14 May 2024
News
Protesters clash with pollies over handling of Aboriginal remains
Members and supporters of Tasmania’s Aboriginal community have confronted politi...
Callan Morse 14 May 2024

   Dechlan Brennan   

News
NSW no longer on track to meet Closing the Gap target with "record high" Indigenous incarceration numbers
The number of Aboriginal people in prison in NSW are at their highest levels on...
Dechlan Brennan 14 May 2024
News
NTCOSS critical of lack of funding for restorative and domestic violence services in NT budget
A coalition of Northern Territory social services has criticised the funding del...
Dechlan Brennan 14 May 2024
Sport
Charity giving promising Indigenous athletes a chance to recover from injury
For amateur athletes, injuries can often spell the end for a promising career. ...
Dechlan Brennan 14 May 2024
News
Dja Dja Wurrung Traditional Owners strike profit-sharing deal with gold mine
The operators of Victoria’s largest gold mine have struck the first voluntary ag...
Dechlan Brennan 14 May 2024
"The National Indigenous Times acknowledges and pays respect to past and present Traditional Custodians and Elders of this nation. We recognise Aboriginal Community’s continuing connection to their lands, waters and stories and acknowledge that sovereignty has never been ceded."