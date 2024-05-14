Jobs Events Advertise Newsletter
National Indigenous Times

Dja Dja Wurrung Traditional Owners strike profit-sharing deal with gold mine

Dechlan Brennan -
Uncle Graham Atkinson, Energy Minister Lily D’Ambrosio, Uncle Rodney Carter and Trent Nelson at the signing on Monday. (Image: DJAARA)

The operators of Victoria's largest gold mine have struck the first voluntary agreement with a Traditional Owner group, with the deal to enable a portion of their annual profits to be given to the Dja Dja Wurrung people.

On Monday, Agnico Eagle, who operate the Fosterville gold mine (FGM) in central Victoria, signed the deal with the Dja Dja Wurrung Clans Aboriginal Corporation (DJAARA) at a ceremony in Rocky Crossing, Goornong.

The historic signing comes in the wake of the Yoorrook Justice Commission hearings into land and water injustices in Victoria, with the commission hearing the state has received almost $300 billion in revenue — none of it flowing directly to Traditional Owner groups.

Bakaru Wayaparrangu, meaning "in the middle, we all meet" in Dja Dja Wurrung language, comes after seven years of negotiations and represents the first agreement in the state between an active mining entity and Traditional Owners.

Dja Dja Wurrung Group chief executive, Rodney Carter said Bakaru Wayaparrangu was important as it meant DJAARA was now included in decisions about mining activity on Country.

"Through this agreement, we will be able to speak for Country," Mr Carter said.

Mr Carter, who is also a member of the First Peoples' Assembly, said the funds could also be used to better redress social disadvantage.

"Bakaru Wayaparrangu will ensure that Dja Dja Wurrung People are compensated for some of the impact and receive some of the benefit from mining activity on Dja Dja Wurrung Country," he said.

"But this is not just about DJAARA: this agreement will stimulate regional economic growth and could lead to hundreds of local jobs."

The agreement will allow DJAARA some influence on the management of the environmental impact of the mine site - including remediation work on the facility after it closes in 2033 - as well as providing employment and business opportunities for Dja Dja Wurrung people.

Uncle Rodney Carter signing the agreement with Agnico Eagle's Ion Hann.

(Image: DJAARA)

Agnico Eagle president and chief executive, Ammar Al-Joundi said the Canadian company - Victoria's third largest gold producer - believed if mining was to work, "it must work for all stakeholders".

"We are privileged to operate on Dja Dja Wurrung Country and this agreement allows us to strengthen our ties with the local community through respectful and meaningful engagement, ensuring that we honour our privilege with responsible stewardship," he said.

The Fosterville Gold Mine produced 277,994 ounces of gold at a price of $473 per ounce in 2023, and DJAARA said new jobs will be created to implement Bakaru Wayaparrangu, and financial contributions will also be made annually to the corporation.

A committee made up of representatives from DJAARA and FGM management will soon be organised to implement Bakaru Wayaparrangu; ensuring its objectives are met.

The historic commitment is signed following the latest Yoorrook hearings which saw government ministers acknowledge the financial benefit the state gained from land, and which prompted one commissioner to tell National Indigenous Times: "I can't believe the amount of money".

Water Minister Harriet Shing told the hearings $83 billion in revenue had been received by the state in 13 years, none of which flowed directly to Traditional Owner groups, whilst Environment Minister Steve Dimopoulos acknowledged royalties agreements were intentionally designed to effectively exclude Aboriginal people from their share of more than $1.5 billion in land use revenue.

   Related   

News
Execution of Budget funding 'crucial' to Closing the Gap targets
The Federal government's execution of Indigenous funding programs would enhance...
Brendan Foster and David Prestipino 14 May 2024
News
2024 Federal Budget: Indigenous economic empowerment gets $774m focus
The Federal Government's new $774 million economic empowerment program was the b...
Brendan Foster and David Prestipino 14 May 2024
News
NSW no longer on track to meet Closing the Gap target with "record high" Indigenous incarceration numbers
The number of Aboriginal people in prison in NSW are at their highest levels on...
Dechlan Brennan 14 May 2024
News
NTCOSS critical of lack of funding for restorative and domestic violence services in NT budget
A coalition of Northern Territory social services has criticised the funding del...
Dechlan Brennan 14 May 2024

   Dechlan Brennan   

News
NSW no longer on track to meet Closing the Gap target with "record high" Indigenous incarceration numbers
The number of Aboriginal people in prison in NSW are at their highest levels on...
Dechlan Brennan 14 May 2024
News
NTCOSS critical of lack of funding for restorative and domestic violence services in NT budget
A coalition of Northern Territory social services has criticised the funding del...
Dechlan Brennan 14 May 2024
Sport
Charity giving promising Indigenous athletes a chance to recover from injury
For amateur athletes, injuries can often spell the end for a promising career. ...
Dechlan Brennan 14 May 2024
News
Dja Dja Wurrung Traditional Owners strike profit-sharing deal with gold mine
The operators of Victoria’s largest gold mine have struck the first voluntary ag...
Dechlan Brennan 14 May 2024
"The National Indigenous Times acknowledges and pays respect to past and present Traditional Custodians and Elders of this nation. We recognise Aboriginal Community’s continuing connection to their lands, waters and stories and acknowledge that sovereignty has never been ceded."