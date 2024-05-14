Dja Dja Wurrung Traditional Owners strike profit-sharing deal with gold mine

The operators of Victoria's largest gold mine have struck the first voluntary agreement with a Traditional Owner group, with the deal to enable a portion of their annual profits to be given to the Dja Dja Wurrung people.

On Monday, Agnico Eagle, who operate the Fosterville gold mine (FGM) in central Victoria, signed the deal with the Dja Dja Wurrung Clans Aboriginal Corporation (DJAARA) at a ceremony in Rocky Crossing, Goornong.

The historic signing comes in the wake of the Yoorrook Justice Commission hearings into land and water injustices in Victoria, with the commission hearing the state has received almost $300 billion in revenue — none of it flowing directly to Traditional Owner groups.

Bakaru Wayaparrangu, meaning "in the middle, we all meet" in Dja Dja Wurrung language, comes after seven years of negotiations and represents the first agreement in the state between an active mining entity and Traditional Owners.

Dja Dja Wurrung Group chief executive, Rodney Carter said Bakaru Wayaparrangu was important as it meant DJAARA was now included in decisions about mining activity on Country.

"Through this agreement, we will be able to speak for Country," Mr Carter said.

Mr Carter, who is also a member of the First Peoples' Assembly, said the funds could also be used to better redress social disadvantage.

"Bakaru Wayaparrangu will ensure that Dja Dja Wurrung People are compensated for some of the impact and receive some of the benefit from mining activity on Dja Dja Wurrung Country," he said.

"But this is not just about DJAARA: this agreement will stimulate regional economic growth and could lead to hundreds of local jobs."

The agreement will allow DJAARA some influence on the management of the environmental impact of the mine site - including remediation work on the facility after it closes in 2033 - as well as providing employment and business opportunities for Dja Dja Wurrung people.

Uncle Rodney Carter signing the agreement with Agnico Eagle's Ion Hann. (Image: DJAARA)

Agnico Eagle president and chief executive, Ammar Al-Joundi said the Canadian company - Victoria's third largest gold producer - believed if mining was to work, "it must work for all stakeholders".

"We are privileged to operate on Dja Dja Wurrung Country and this agreement allows us to strengthen our ties with the local community through respectful and meaningful engagement, ensuring that we honour our privilege with responsible stewardship," he said.

The Fosterville Gold Mine produced 277,994 ounces of gold at a price of $473 per ounce in 2023, and DJAARA said new jobs will be created to implement Bakaru Wayaparrangu, and financial contributions will also be made annually to the corporation.

A committee made up of representatives from DJAARA and FGM management will soon be organised to implement Bakaru Wayaparrangu; ensuring its objectives are met.

The historic commitment is signed following the latest Yoorrook hearings which saw government ministers acknowledge the financial benefit the state gained from land, and which prompted one commissioner to tell National Indigenous Times: "I can't believe the amount of money".

Water Minister Harriet Shing told the hearings $83 billion in revenue had been received by the state in 13 years, none of which flowed directly to Traditional Owner groups, whilst Environment Minister Steve Dimopoulos acknowledged royalties agreements were intentionally designed to effectively exclude Aboriginal people from their share of more than $1.5 billion in land use revenue.