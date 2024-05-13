Artworks by late Ngāpuhi artist Pauline Yearbury see eightfold increase in auction prices

Two artworks by the late Māori artist Pauline Yearbury, of Ngāpuhi descent, have sold at prices eight times higher than initially anticipated at auction in Auckland.

Mrs Yearbury, originally from Mātauri Bay in Te Tai Tokerau/Northland in Aoteaoroa, was among the first Māori women, alongside esteemed educator Dame Kāterina Mataira, to enroll at the Elam School of Fine Arts in Auckland, a Toi Iho bio says.

Commencing her studies in 1943, she initially served as a student before transitioning into a tutoring role.

Following six years at Elam, Mrs Yearbury returned to her hometown of Russell in 1952.

The International Art Centre hosted an auction exclusively showcasing art by women artists, comprising over 100 pieces, with contributions from nearly a dozen Māori artists among them.

Art Centre director Richard Thomson said the interest "was so great that many works sold for a lot more than the predicted maximum figure".

Pauline Yearbury's St Francis, Tobias and Friends (second from right) and Wake Up Saint Francis (third from right), alongside the auction's highest selling work Evelyn Page's Young Woman In A Bay Window (far right). (Image: International Art Centre)

During the auction on Saturday, Mrs Yearbury's artwork titled "St Francis, Tobias and Friends," initially estimated to fetch up to $3000, soared to $24,000 ($30,045 including commission and GST).

Her piece "Wake Up Saint Francis," also projected to reach a similar value, sold for $25,000 ($31,296).

Mr Thomson noted that the collection, spanning numerous decades from the early 20th century to the present day, generated much anticipation.

The highest bid reached $145,000 ($181,500) for a 1982 oil painting titled "Young Woman In A Bay Window," crafted by the late Christchurch artist Evelyn Page.

Mr Thomson highlighted that numerous artists featured in the auction had made substantial contributions to New Zealand's art narrative.

Noteworthy among them were Fiona Pardington (Kāi Tahu, Kāti Māmoe, Ngāti Kahungunu), Star Gossage (Ngātiwai, Ngāti Manuhiri, Ngāti Ruanui), and Emily Karaka (Waikato, Ngāpuhi), who stood alongside Yearbury in shaping the country's artistic landscape.