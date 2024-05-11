Knights avoid rival pluck to re-sign Dane Gagai on two-year extension

Dane Gagai is set to go well past 200 games with the Knights after recommitting with the club on a two-year extension.

The 33-year-old will remain at Newcastle until at least the end of the 2025 season after putting pen-to-paper amid recent attempts to lure the State of Origin winner south by the Roosters.

The deal was made with a mutual agreement on the second year.

After speculation the tricolours were strongly positioned in the race to have his signature earlier this week, Gagai is understood to have knocked back the move away from Newcastle in recent days.

On Friday, the Knights confirmed Gagai is set to go past a decade in red and blue.

"The Newcastle Knights are pleased to confirm centre Dane Gagai has re-signed with the club for additional two National Rugby League seasons, with both parties agreeing to a mutual option for the final year of the deal," the club said in a statement.

Knights director of football Peter Parr said Gagai's extended tenure would benefit in the club further outside of his current exploits.

"Dane is one of the best outside backs in the NRL and is playing as well as ever," Parr said.

"When you combine his on-field performance, experience and leadership, Dane is a highly valued member of our club.

"We believe this re-signing will not only benefit the current playing group but will assist educate and elevate future Newcastle Knights NRL players.

"We are delighted Dane has chosen to re-sign with the Knights."

Gagai has played 275 career games - 178 with Newcastle either side of a four-season stint at the Rabbitohs, since his debut year with the Broncos in 2011.

The State of Origin winner has made 22 appearances for the Maroons, lifted a World Cup trophy with the Kangaroos and represented both the Indigenous and Māori All Stars across his career.