Wanganeen-Milera set for 50th game as Liam Henry makes return

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera will play his 50th AFL match and speedster Liam Henry is set to return as St Kilda meet Hawthorn at UTAS Stadium in Launceston on Saturday.

The 21-year-old is in his third season at the Saints and has quickly developed into one of the team's most valuable players with his sublime ball-use from the defensive half of the ground.

The Narangga man – who was originally taken with St Kilda's first selection in the 2021 AFL National Draft – has averaged 24 disposals per game in 2024.

Meanwhile, Henry is set for his first match since Round 2 after overcoming a high-grade hamstring strain.

The former Dockers player joined the club during last year's trade period and showed impressive signs during the pre-season.

Saints coach Ross Lyon confirmed to media yesterday that Henry would play and said that his return was "exciting" for the club.

"We're probably going to spend him a little bit more (as a) deeper forward because he's a goalkicker," Lyon said.

Lyon resisted bringing the 22-year-old through the VFL saying he provided some much-needed pace for the team.

"We certainly had a discussion (about bringing him back via the VFL), but his form was so strong in the early weeks and his summer," Lyon said.

Liam Henry has been named to make his AFL return. (Image: St Kilda FC)

"On a needs-basis (he's got) what we'd like more of which is pace, skill and decision.

"That doesn't guarantee he'll deliver it, but he's got that capability."

In other selection news, Jeremy Finlayson will play his first AFL game since a three-match suspension for using a homophobic slur against Essendon.

Finlayson returned through the SANFL last week and produced a dominant performance with 24 disposals and four goals in the Magpies' loss to Adelaide last Friday night.

Unfortunately for the Power, they will enter the contest without the much-improved Jase Burgoyne who will miss with an adductor strain.

Brandan Parfitt returns for Geelong, while Callum Ah Chee has been named on an extended interchange bench for Brisbane's clash against Adelaide.

Meanwhile, Fremantle will consider using forward Michael Walters as the substitute in a bid to manage the 33-year-old veteran's workload.

Dockers coach Justin Longmuir hinted at the move during his press conference this week.

"We need to look after him and it's the same sort of philosophy (as Nat Fyfe)," Longmuir said.

"If it's not this week it might be next week.

"I think the sub role is a good option because they get to be a part of it, they have influence while they're on the bench, and then they get to come on and have influence later in the game.

"We haven't settled on what we're going to do with 'Sonny', but it's an option."