Jobs Events Advertise Newsletter
National Indigenous Times

Fresh allegations against troubled Roo Tarryn Thomas emerge

Jarred Cross -
Police are understood to be investigating alleged harassment of a woman by former Kangaroo Tarryn Thomas. (Image: AAP)

Police are investigating alleged harassment of a former partner by troubled former North Melbourne player Tarryn Thomas.

According to reports, Thomas, who was sacked by the Roos and handed a lengthy ban from football by the AFL after a string of claims and league findings regarding his behaviour with women, is facing fresh allegations.

A woman, understood to be a former partner of Thomas' per Herald Sun reports, is said to have reported alleged ongoing calls to police last month.

"Police are investigating after reports of harassing phone contact," a Victoria Police spokesman said, via the outlet.

"A report was made to police on April 11 and investigations into the incident remain ongoing."

No charges have been laid, according to the Herald Sun.

The most recent allegations come just days after leaked emails from North boss Jen Watt surfaced, outlining the club's frustrations in dealing with Thomas in correspondence related to the AFL's joint stance against gender-based violence during round eight.

"(North president) Sonja (Hood) and I have been talking a lot about this, especially in light of the recent challenges we faced with Tarryn Thomas," Watt wrote, according to The Age.

"We were struck by just how hard it was to find programs to support behaviour change. And this was for someone with considerable resources and support around them.

"We eventually found a combination of programs for Tarryn. Even though Tarryn ended up completing four different programs which included an extensive combination of education, therapy and participation-style programs, we were not able to meaningfully change his behaviour."

A potential rebirth of Thomas' AFL career from 2025 has also prompted industry discussion after indications of interest from a number of clubs in recent weeks.

   Related   

Kurtley Beale
Returning Beale must 'find his feet'
Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt is well aware of the on-field threat Kurtley Beale...
Marco Monteverde 11 May 2024
Racism In Sport
Judiciary gaffe 'weird', but no issue for Jarome Luai
Jarome Luai insists he took no offence at being wrongly mentioned in the Spencer...
Scott Bailey 11 May 2024
Sport
Eagles eyeing Flyin' Ryan return as confidence rebuilds
West Coast coach Adam Simpson wants Liam Ryan to become Flyin' Ryan again, but...
Justin Chadwick 11 May 2024
Sport
Storm rookie No.1 Sua thrives on Slater's magic dust
Billy Slater is still weaving his magic at Melbourne Storm with new razzle-dazzl...
Joe Gould 11 May 2024

   Jarred Cross   

Sport
The Fitzroy Valley basketball program bringing community together in droves
A mid-week evening youth basketball competition in the Kimberley’s Fitzroy Valle...
Jarred Cross 11 May 2024
Sport
Knights avoid rival pluck to re-sign Dane Gagai on two-year extension
Dane Gagai is set to go well past 200 games with the Knights after recommitting...
Jarred Cross 11 May 2024
Sport
Fresh allegations against troubled Roo Tarryn Thomas emerge
Police are investigating alleged harassment of a former partner by troubled form...
Jarred Cross 10 May 2024
Sport
Veteran Matildas keeper Lydia Williams announces international retirement
Matildas veteran and Noongar woman Lydia Williams has called time on her near 20...
Jarred Cross 10 May 2024
"The National Indigenous Times acknowledges and pays respect to past and present Traditional Custodians and Elders of this nation. We recognise Aboriginal Community’s continuing connection to their lands, waters and stories and acknowledge that sovereignty has never been ceded."