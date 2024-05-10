Fresh allegations against troubled Roo Tarryn Thomas emerge

Police are investigating alleged harassment of a former partner by troubled former North Melbourne player Tarryn Thomas.

According to reports, Thomas, who was sacked by the Roos and handed a lengthy ban from football by the AFL after a string of claims and league findings regarding his behaviour with women, is facing fresh allegations.

A woman, understood to be a former partner of Thomas' per Herald Sun reports, is said to have reported alleged ongoing calls to police last month.

"Police are investigating after reports of harassing phone contact," a Victoria Police spokesman said, via the outlet.

"A report was made to police on April 11 and investigations into the incident remain ongoing."

No charges have been laid, according to the Herald Sun.

The most recent allegations come just days after leaked emails from North boss Jen Watt surfaced, outlining the club's frustrations in dealing with Thomas in correspondence related to the AFL's joint stance against gender-based violence during round eight.

"(North president) Sonja (Hood) and I have been talking a lot about this, especially in light of the recent challenges we faced with Tarryn Thomas," Watt wrote, according to The Age.

"We were struck by just how hard it was to find programs to support behaviour change. And this was for someone with considerable resources and support around them.

"We eventually found a combination of programs for Tarryn. Even though Tarryn ended up completing four different programs which included an extensive combination of education, therapy and participation-style programs, we were not able to meaningfully change his behaviour."

A potential rebirth of Thomas' AFL career from 2025 has also prompted industry discussion after indications of interest from a number of clubs in recent weeks.