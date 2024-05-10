Waalitj Marawar release 2024 Indigenous jumper

West Coast have launched its 2024 Indigenous jumper ahead of its Sir Doug Nicholls Round clashes against Adelaide and Melbourne.

The stunning guernsey was designed by Yamatji artist Loretta Egan – a lifelong Eagles fan and niece of actor Ernie Dingo.

The jumper features the Ngularl, which means the wedge-tailed Eagle in Wajarri language.

Egan explained her design via West Coast's official website.

"(The Ngularl is) surrounded by the map of WA – the home of the Eagle – where it stands proud and strong, facing east ready for anything that comes its way," Egan said.

""The circle in the centre represents the Eagles' nest. The U-shapes around the circle represent people sitting around the home of the Eagles. The four stars represent the four premierships we have won.

"The Eagle tracks up the top signify the Eagles players leaving their mark wherever they play. The other circles represent other AFL clubs."

The Eagles announced during the week that throughout Sir Doug Nicholls Round, the club will be referred to as Waalitj Marawar, meaning 'Eagles of the West' in Noongar language.

Liam Ryan modelling the club's 2024 Indigenous jumper. (Image: West Coast Eagles)

West Coast currently have six Indigenous players on the AFL list – Tyler Brockman, Jamaine Jones, Tim Kelly, Liam Ryan, Coen Livingstone and Tyrell Dewar.

The club issued a release during the week stating that they would be exploring a more permanent First Nations visual identity.

"Identifying as Waalitj Marawar pays respect to the Wadjuk people of the Noongar nation, the traditional custodians of land on the swan coastal plain and east beyond the hills," the statement read.

"Waalitj Marawar will be used during First Nations celebrations, with the club exploring a more permanent First Nations visual identity in the months to come."

Waalitj Marawar face Melbourne at Optus Stadium in Round 10 before taking on Adelaide at Adelaide Oval the following week.