Jobs Events Advertise Newsletter
National Indigenous Times

Waalitj Marawar release 2024 Indigenous jumper

Jackson Clark -
The Eagles' 2024 Indigenous jumper, designed by Loretta Egan. (Image: West Coast Eagles)

West Coast have launched its 2024 Indigenous jumper ahead of its Sir Doug Nicholls Round clashes against Adelaide and Melbourne.

The stunning guernsey was designed by Yamatji artist Loretta Egan – a lifelong Eagles fan and niece of actor Ernie Dingo.

The jumper features the Ngularl, which means the wedge-tailed Eagle in Wajarri language.

Egan explained her design via West Coast's official website.

"(The Ngularl is) surrounded by the map of WA – the home of the Eagle – where it stands proud and strong, facing east ready for anything that comes its way," Egan said.

""The circle in the centre represents the Eagles' nest. The U-shapes around the circle represent people sitting around the home of the Eagles. The four stars represent the four premierships we have won.

"The Eagle tracks up the top signify the Eagles players leaving their mark wherever they play. The other circles represent other AFL clubs."

The Eagles announced during the week that throughout Sir Doug Nicholls Round, the club will be referred to as Waalitj Marawar, meaning 'Eagles of the West' in Noongar language.

Liam Ryan modelling the club's 2024 Indigenous jumper. (Image: West Coast Eagles)

West Coast currently have six Indigenous players on the AFL list – Tyler Brockman, Jamaine Jones, Tim Kelly, Liam Ryan, Coen Livingstone and Tyrell Dewar.

The club issued a release during the week stating that they would be exploring a more permanent First Nations visual identity.

"Identifying as Waalitj Marawar pays respect to the Wadjuk people of the Noongar nation, the traditional custodians of land on the swan coastal plain and east beyond the hills," the statement read.

"Waalitj Marawar will be used during First Nations celebrations, with the club exploring a more permanent First Nations visual identity in the months to come."

Waalitj Marawar face Melbourne at Optus Stadium in Round 10 before taking on Adelaide at Adelaide Oval the following week.

   Related   

Kurtley Beale
Returning Beale must 'find his feet'
Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt is well aware of the on-field threat Kurtley Beale...
Marco Monteverde 11 May 2024
Racism In Sport
Judiciary gaffe 'weird', but no issue for Jarome Luai
Jarome Luai insists he took no offence at being wrongly mentioned in the Spencer...
Scott Bailey 11 May 2024
Sport
Eagles eyeing Flyin' Ryan return as confidence rebuilds
West Coast coach Adam Simpson wants Liam Ryan to become Flyin' Ryan again, but...
Justin Chadwick 11 May 2024
Sport
Storm rookie No.1 Sua thrives on Slater's magic dust
Billy Slater is still weaving his magic at Melbourne Storm with new razzle-dazzl...
Joe Gould 11 May 2024

   Jackson Clark   

Sport
Kalgoorlie product Tyrell Dewar set for West Coast debut
Kalgoorlie product Tyrell Dewar will complete a fairy-tale journey into the big...
Jackson Clark 10 May 2024
Sport
Wanganeen-Milera set for 50th game as Liam Henry makes return
Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera will play his 50th AFL match and speedster Liam Henry is...
Jackson Clark 10 May 2024
Sport
Suns name Territory trio for homecoming clash against North Melbourne
The Gold Coast Suns have named a trio of Territorians ahead of its clash against...
Jackson Clark 10 May 2024
Sport
Waalitj Marawar release 2024 Indigenous jumper
West Coast have launched its 2024 Indigenous jumper ahead of its Sir Doug Nichol...
Jackson Clark 10 May 2024
"The National Indigenous Times acknowledges and pays respect to past and present Traditional Custodians and Elders of this nation. We recognise Aboriginal Community’s continuing connection to their lands, waters and stories and acknowledge that sovereignty has never been ceded."