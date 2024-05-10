Ayers Rock Resort launches new Indigenous-inspired high tea experience

Ayers Rock Resort has announced that it will also be launching its very first Australian Native High Tea experience, which will strive to celebrate native ingredients sourced from Central Australia and around the country.

Launching in August this year, the new culinary experience has been created to showcase unique Australian flavours and further encourage diners to indulge their tastebuds and perhaps try something new.

CEO of Voyages Indigenous Tourism Australia and operator of Ayers Rock Resort, Matt Cameron-Smith, said he is thrilled to welcome the Australian Native High Tea experience to Ayers Rock Resort, Uluru.

"Long before travelling with purpose was a trend, we've been focussed on our purpose to promote responsible tourism. As we mark 40 years of delivering exceptional hospitality and innovative experiences, we're thrilled to announce that we're expanding our offering with two new cultural and Indigenous-inspired experiences at Ayers Rock Resort, Uluru," he said.

The Australian Native High Tea experience will provide guests with the opportunity to sample a selection of handmade sweet petits fours and savoury light bites each afternoon.

Paired with fine tea, coffee and Australian sparkling wine, the dining experience will profile the unique culinary heritage of Australia through attendees tastebuds.

Designed for those guests seeking to rest and reconnect after a morning of exploring Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park, the Australian Native High Tea appeals to both international and domestic travellers.

Image: supplied.

The 1.5-hour Australian Native High Tea will be served daily at Sails in the Desert. Prices start at $75 for adults and $45 for children.

