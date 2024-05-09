Jobs Events Advertise Newsletter
National Indigenous Times

Maaluga Ngarriylanha: The story behind the Giants' Indigenous jumper

Jackson Clark -
Giants players Toby Bedford and Harry Rowston modelling the club's 2024 Indigenous jumper. (Image: GWS Giants)

Greater Western Sydney have unveiled their 2024 Indigenous jumper, designed by Gomeroi man Kayleb Waters.

Waters is a storyteller, artist and cultural mentor from the Aboriginal community of Walhallow.

The 25-year-old is also a member of the Gomeroi Dance Company and also runs cultural workshops and cultural wellbeing programs across New South Wales.

The design is titled Maaluga Ngarriylanha, which means 'sitting as one', and the design tells a story of unity and the club's commitment to reconciliation and moving forward as one.

Waters said that he was 'speechless' when he saw the end product.

"I was speechless when I received the images of the completed jumper, I couldn't be happier," he said.

"To have my design come to life is something I couldn't have ever imagined because it gives everyone a chance to not only represent the design, and for it to be showcased on this level, but to be heard and listened to.

"The more we learn about country, the more we care for it, and the more we care, the more we love – we can't love something if we know nothing about it."

A statement has been released on Greater Western Sydney's website detailing the design.

Greater Western Sydney's 2024 Indigenous jumper, designed by Kayleb Waters.

"Featuring an artistic kangaroo/bandaar inside the trademark 'G' on the front of the jumper, the sacred animal symbolises the strength and patience we need as a nation to move forward as one," it said.

"The circular shapes and linework displayed on the jumper represent all of mother earth's wisdom and knowledge and connection to country.

"The orange circles depicted on the jumper, which represent people gathering and sitting as one, symbolises the communities the Giants have impacted with their initiatives and the journey as one to maintain the survival and nourishment of our country."

The guernsey also features tracks and grids which represents the path the Giants are taking with local communities to build connections and relationships.

The Giants will wear the jumper in Round 10 against the Western Bulldogs and again the following week in Round 11 against Geelong.

The club has two Indigenous players – Toby Bedford and Harry Rowston – on their AFL list.

Bedford has played 27 games for the Giants since joining the club from Melbourne at the end of the 2022 season, while 19-year-old Harry Rowston is in his second-year at the club after playing seven games in 2023.

   Related   

Kurtley Beale
Returning Beale must 'find his feet'
Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt is well aware of the on-field threat Kurtley Beale...
Marco Monteverde 11 May 2024
Racism In Sport
Judiciary gaffe 'weird', but no issue for Jarome Luai
Jarome Luai insists he took no offence at being wrongly mentioned in the Spencer...
Scott Bailey 11 May 2024
Sport
Eagles eyeing Flyin' Ryan return as confidence rebuilds
West Coast coach Adam Simpson wants Liam Ryan to become Flyin' Ryan again, but...
Justin Chadwick 11 May 2024
Sport
Storm rookie No.1 Sua thrives on Slater's magic dust
Billy Slater is still weaving his magic at Melbourne Storm with new razzle-dazzl...
Joe Gould 11 May 2024

   Jackson Clark   

Sport
Kalgoorlie product Tyrell Dewar set for West Coast debut
Kalgoorlie product Tyrell Dewar will complete a fairy-tale journey into the big...
Jackson Clark 10 May 2024
Sport
Wanganeen-Milera set for 50th game as Liam Henry makes return
Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera will play his 50th AFL match and speedster Liam Henry is...
Jackson Clark 10 May 2024
Sport
Suns name Territory trio for homecoming clash against North Melbourne
The Gold Coast Suns have named a trio of Territorians ahead of its clash against...
Jackson Clark 10 May 2024
Sport
Waalitj Marawar release 2024 Indigenous jumper
West Coast have launched its 2024 Indigenous jumper ahead of its Sir Doug Nichol...
Jackson Clark 10 May 2024
"The National Indigenous Times acknowledges and pays respect to past and present Traditional Custodians and Elders of this nation. We recognise Aboriginal Community’s continuing connection to their lands, waters and stories and acknowledge that sovereignty has never been ceded."