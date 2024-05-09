Maaluga Ngarriylanha: The story behind the Giants' Indigenous jumper

Greater Western Sydney have unveiled their 2024 Indigenous jumper, designed by Gomeroi man Kayleb Waters.

Waters is a storyteller, artist and cultural mentor from the Aboriginal community of Walhallow.

The 25-year-old is also a member of the Gomeroi Dance Company and also runs cultural workshops and cultural wellbeing programs across New South Wales.

The design is titled Maaluga Ngarriylanha, which means 'sitting as one', and the design tells a story of unity and the club's commitment to reconciliation and moving forward as one.

Waters said that he was 'speechless' when he saw the end product.

"I was speechless when I received the images of the completed jumper, I couldn't be happier," he said.

"To have my design come to life is something I couldn't have ever imagined because it gives everyone a chance to not only represent the design, and for it to be showcased on this level, but to be heard and listened to.

"The more we learn about country, the more we care for it, and the more we care, the more we love – we can't love something if we know nothing about it."

A statement has been released on Greater Western Sydney's website detailing the design.

Greater Western Sydney's 2024 Indigenous jumper, designed by Kayleb Waters.

"Featuring an artistic kangaroo/bandaar inside the trademark 'G' on the front of the jumper, the sacred animal symbolises the strength and patience we need as a nation to move forward as one," it said.

"The circular shapes and linework displayed on the jumper represent all of mother earth's wisdom and knowledge and connection to country.

"The orange circles depicted on the jumper, which represent people gathering and sitting as one, symbolises the communities the Giants have impacted with their initiatives and the journey as one to maintain the survival and nourishment of our country."

The guernsey also features tracks and grids which represents the path the Giants are taking with local communities to build connections and relationships.

The Giants will wear the jumper in Round 10 against the Western Bulldogs and again the following week in Round 11 against Geelong.

The club has two Indigenous players – Toby Bedford and Harry Rowston – on their AFL list.

Bedford has played 27 games for the Giants since joining the club from Melbourne at the end of the 2022 season, while 19-year-old Harry Rowston is in his second-year at the club after playing seven games in 2023.