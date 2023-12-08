AIATSIS partners with First Peoples' Assembly for 2024 Summit

The Australian Institute for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Studies (AIATSIS) has announced the 2024 AIATSIS summit will be held in Naarm (Melbourne).

Held in partnership with the First Peoples' Assembly, the summit will take place from 3-7 June, 2024 on the traditional lands of the Wurundjeri Woi-wurrung and Bunurong Boon Wurrung peoples of the eastern Kulin Nation.

The summit is a unique forum for collaboration between Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples; academics; Native Title stakeholders; legal experts; community and cultural sectors and government.

It provides a forum for Indigenous cultures, knowledge and governance to be supported and strengthened.

The 2023 summit, held on Noongar boodja Country and co-convened with the South West Aboriginal Land and Sea Council, explored radical creativity and how it can re-imagine the future.

It had 400 presenters and saw more than 1750 delegates attended over the week.

Interim CEO of AIATSIS, Leonard Hill, says the theme for 2024 will be Celebrating Indigenous Brilliance: Then and Now.

"I look forward to seeing you in Naarm as we continue to strengthen our cultures and knowledge at the AIATSIS Summit," Mr Hill said.

First Peoples' Assembly co chair and Wamba Wamba, Yorta Yorta, Dhudhuroa and Dja Dja Wurrung woman, Ngarra Murray, said the Assembly was proud to partner with AIATSIS for the 2024 summit.

"It's always good when our mob come together from across the country to connect, share ideas and keep the big picture conversations going," she said.

"(W)ith our journey to Treaty in Victoria progressing, we'll have lots to talk about."

AIATSIS say more details around keynote speakers and programme sessions will announced in due course.