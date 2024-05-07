Jobs Events Advertise Newsletter
National Indigenous Times

Suns unveil Indigenous jumper designed by Yugambeh and Bundjalung artists

Jackson Clark -
Gold Coast players modelling the club's 2024 Indigenous jumper which will be worn against Carlton during Sir Doug Nicholls round. (Image: Gold Coast FC)

Gold Coast has released a secondary Indigenous jumper, which will be worn during the second week of Sir Doug Nicholls Round against Carlton.

The guernsey is one of two Indigenous jumpers that will be worn, with the club also releasing a Darwin/Larrakia-inspired design last week.

The jumper that will be worn against the Blues at Marvel Stadium has been designed by Yugambeh and Bundjalung artists, Christine Slabb and Kyle Slabb.

The design is inspired by Garrara, which is the name of a long lagoon that ran south to north along what is today known as the Gold Coast.

Artist Christine Slabb said she was excited to be given the opportunity to design the Suns' jumper.

Gold Coast's 2024 Indigenous jumper, designed by Kyle Slabb and Christine Slabb. (Image: Gold Coast FC)

"Both Kyle and I have collaborated previously, but it was a new and exciting opportunity to collaborate together on a Suns guernsey for the first time," Slabb said.

"The inspiration of the design is the story of the land on which the club's home sits and where the Suns play its home matches.

"We wanted to make sure that the story was connected through the design."

The Bilin-Bilin (rainbow lorikeet), Dun-Dun (swamp pheasant) and Mibin (eagle) are represented by the feather motifs incorporated through the design, while ancestors of kinship groups are represented by the human-like figures.

The circular symbols represent the sacred and cultural camps that local Indigenous people inhabit and maintain while the background represents the space of the once large lagoon.

This year will be the first time that the Suns will have a unified design, with the AFLW team also set to wear the guernsey in 2024.

Indigenous players Jy Farrar, Joel Jeffrey, Lloyd Johnston, Ben Long, Sean Lemmens and Malcolm Rosas are currently on the Suns AFL list.

"The National Indigenous Times acknowledges and pays respect to past and present Traditional Custodians and Elders of this nation. We recognise Aboriginal Community’s continuing connection to their lands, waters and stories and acknowledge that sovereignty has never been ceded."