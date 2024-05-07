SHE DIRECTS puts budding First Nations women filmmakers in the spotlight

First Nations women filmmakers could soon see their movies up in lights after participating in a three-day directors' lab in regional Victoria.

SHE DIRECTS – a program that aims to get First Nations women in remote and regional Australia into the film industry – recently worked with eight Indigenous filmmakers.

SHE DIRECTS presented by BLACKapple Productions, with partners Screenrights, Screen Australia, Screen NSW, Screen Queensland and Common Ground was established due to the lack of First Nations women in the screen industry.

The eight emerging directors selected for the program were Peal Berry (Yankunytjatjara), Rhianna Malezer (Butchulla, Kamilaroi), Brittney Morris (Wiradjuri, Dunghutti, Wonnarua) Nazareth Alfred (Kulkalgal), Merryn Trescott (Wiradjuri), Kellie Baxter (Wiradjuri, Kamilaroi), Talia Liddle (Arrernte/Luritja/Yunkunjatjara) and Takani Clark (palawa/Samoan).

The budding cinephiles got to work with filmmaker and Warramungu/Luritja woman Beck Cole (Deadloch, Wentworth, We Are Still Here, Black Comedy, Here I Am) about the art of filmmaking, including working with actors, cinematographers, crew and script analysis.

Not only did the up-and-coming directors get to learn the craft from some of the most talented First Nations people in the film industry, but they also got to direct a scene.

Ms Cole said SHE DIRECTS had been carefully curated to upskill and inspire a new generation of talented First Nations women screen directors.

"The fact that we received over 60 applications from across Australia reflects the growing hunger and need for a practical film lab designed by First Nations filmmakers for First Nations filmmakers," she said.

"SHE DIRECTS is the first of its kind and we hope it's the first of many more to come."

Common Ground chief executive Rona Glynn-McDonald said it had been a joy creating space for early-stage First Nations directors to build skills and confidence.

"Receiving almost 70 applications from incredible First Nations women and gender diverse mob from across the country confirmed the undeniable need for more opportunities like this," she said.

Screen Australia Head of First Nations Angela Bates said SHE DIRECTS was fostering a new generation of First Nations talent.

"The First Nations department is thrilled to support SHE DIRECTS – led by the extraordinary Beck Cole who has so much knowledge and wisdom to pass on," she said.

"This vital initiative is helping bring about real change and ensuring our stories are heard and celebrated on screen. I look forward to seeing the positive impact this initiative has on their careers."

Screenrights chief executive, James Dickinson said, he was looking forward to seeing the work of the emerging female First Nations filmmakers on our screens down the line.

BLACKapple is a newly formed production company that is "dedicated to developing, nurturing and working ethically with under-represented film and television practitioners to create meaningful and engaging work".

The company was founded this month by Ms Cole, Samuel Paynter, Andrew Arbuthnot and Kim Steblina.