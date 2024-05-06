Jobs Events Advertise Newsletter
National Indigenous Times

Traditional Owners slam racist campaign against South Coast Marine Park

Giovanni Torre -
Image: Wagyl Kaip Southern Noongar Aboriginal Corporation.

Wagyl Kaip Southern Noongar Aboriginal Corporation has taken a stand in solidarity with Esperance Traditional Owners and Aboriginal people who have been subject to "appalling racist, threatening and vicious comments" by people opposed to the South Coast Marine Park.

The organisation noted that following the release of draft joint management plans for the four marine parks that will make up the South Coast Marine Park, there has been a surge in racist and conspiracy-led rhetoric.

Wagyl Kaip Southern Noongar Aboriginal Corporation (WKSN) chairperson, Jeanice Krakouer, responded to recent calls from Esperance Tjaltjraak Native Title Aboriginal Corporation (ETNTAC) for leaders to speak out against the racist comments.

"Last year's referendum loss was quite devastating for Aboriginal people, especially for those of us living in regional communities," she said.

"It was hard knowing that so many of the people you share a town with didn't want Aboriginal people to be involved in decision-making on policies that affect us.

"It was a big contrast to how the state government worked so respectfully with the community during the marine park consultations to ensure everyone's perspectives were carefully considered, to have the best possible plan come out of that process."

The draft marine park management plans, the culmination of more than two years of work between Traditional Custodians and the Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions following extensive engagement with stakeholders, are now open for an extended public consultation until June 16.

Image: Wagyl Kaip Southern Noongar Aboriginal Corporation.

Ms Krakouer said Traditional Custodians understand the importance of fishing and other industries to the state's economy, and have already worked with authorities and industry to protect places of cultural significance without causing disruption to business.

"These consultations went for a number of years, and while we didn't get everything we wanted, we know that the draft plan carefully balances different needs," she said.

"We support the good faith work that the department put into this, and we're asking the public to recognise and support that too.

"But some of the park's opponents want more than just their say, they're trying to tear down the whole process because they didn't get everything they wanted. They're using misinformation, myths and outright lies to get people angry, and that anger is too often being expressed in racist ways."

The WKSN chairperson encouraged the community to find out more about the marine park plan and the benefits it will bring to the region – including for the long-term health of the fishing industry.

Image: Wagyl Kaip Southern Noongar Aboriginal Corporation.

WKSN Director and former WA MP and Labor frontbench member Megan Anwyl said she was "really dismayed" to hear from Esperance Tjaltjraak leaders that there has been an increase in racist commentary, misinformation and disinformation as part of the new proposed South Coast Marine Park process.

"As Tjaltjraak Chair Gail Reynolds-Adamson says it needs to be called out," she said.

Ms Anwyl noted that the western most part of the proposed Park includes coastline from Hopetoun to Bremer Bay which sits within WKSN country.

