VFL performances see young guns put their hand up for AFL recalls

A handful of players have put their hand up for an AFL recall after producing strong performances at State League level on the weekend.

Young gun Ryley Sanders was prolific in Footscray's 13-point win over Box Hill at the Whitten Oval on Sunday controlling proceedings through the midfield.

The 19-year-old finished the game with 27 disposals, 10 tackles and eight clearances and will surely come into consideration for an AFL return after another disappointing performance by the Western Bulldogs.

Chad Wingard had 10 disposals and a goal for Box Hill in his second game back from a ruptured Achilles tendon.

Jy Farrar kicked a game-high five goals in Gold Coast's 24.13 (157) to 11.5 (71) win over the Brisbane Lions in the curtain raiser to yesterday's Q-Clash.

Lloyd Johnston continued his strong return for the Suns after an interrupted pre-season, finishing with 16 disposals and two goals.

Jy Farrar starred with five goals in the Gold Coast's big win over Brisbane. (Image: Getty Images)

St Kilda teenager Lance Collard finished with a team-high three goals in Sandringham's thrilling victory over North Melbourne.

After receiving a taste of AFL action earlier in the year, Collard has been in strong form in the VFL, currently sitting on 11 goals for the season, which is just four behind the competition's leading goal-kicker.

For the Kangaroos, Robert Hansen Jr had his best game for the season, also contributing three majors.

Defender Joel Hamling was swung up forward and finished with three goals in Sydney's 10-point win over Greater Western Sydney, while for the Giants, Harry Rowston led allcomers with 29 disposals – including 26 kicks – eight clearances and a goal.

Collingwood key forward Nathan Kreuger played his first game of the season and finished with five disposals and one goal from limited opportunities.

Ash Johnson continues to try and build form with 15 disposals and seven marks in the Magpies' 27-point loss to Southport.

Matthew Coulthard had a season-high 18 disposals and a goal in Richmond's 32-point win over Coburg at Piranha Park on Saturday.