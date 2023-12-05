Koorie Art Show set to showcase Victoria's Indigenous creatives

The Koorie Art Show Awards are set to showcase more than 140 First Nations Artists from across Victoria.

Opening December 9 at the Koorie Heritage Trust, the the Koorie Art Show is an annual art award and exhibition dedicated to showcasing the work of Koorie and Victorian-based Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists.

After a statewide call for entries, artists generously share their stories and culture, Country and connection in an exhibition that brings together painting, works on paper, photography, sculpture, multi-media, fibre art and more.

The Koorie Art Show has also now become an important avenue for community members to create and present their artworks, as all works entered are exhibited in a salon hang and available for sale.

Known as a non-acquisitive award, all Koorie Art Show entries are eligible for numerous awards.

They include the Creative Victoria Award for Excellence in Any Media, $10,000; the City of Melbourne Aboriginal Melbourne Award, $5,000; the Lendlease Reconciliation Award, $5,000; the Viva Energy Australia 3D Award, $5,000; the RMIT University Emerging Artist Award, $5,000; the Josh Muir Digital Award, $3,000; the KHT's Encouragement Awards, 2 x $500; and Fed Square's People's Choice Award, $1,000.

Donna Conley ( Ngyiampaa), deep thoughts , 2023, synthetic polymer paint on canvas. (Image: Christian Capurro)

As part of the exhibition, the Koorie Heritage Trust is also presenting the Koorie Art Show Young Mob exhibition and awards.

Discovering emerging talent from young artists (5-16 years) each present an array of engaging and thought-provoking work.

This year, 20 entries have been received and all entries are eligible for a number of art pack prizes.

The Koorie Art Show launch also coincides with the reopening of KHT across all three floors of the newly renovated Birrarung Building at Federation Square.

The stand-alone First Peoples arts and cultural centre – a first of its kind in an Australian capital city – is a significant announcement for First Peoples of Southeast Australia.

"After extensive renovations, we will open across all three levels of the Birrarung Building," Koorie Heritage Trust CEO, Tom Mosby said.

"I'm delighted to welcome visitors to come together in the new KHT, and significantly, our first exhibition is our annual community exhibition, the Koorie Art Show."

Thelma Beeton (Palawa), Mob of Brothers and Sisters, 2023, synthetic polymer paint on canvas. Photo: Christian Capurro.

With a series of talented First Nations artists exhibiting at this year's event, the Koorie Art Show continues KHT's role of incubating, nurturing and promoting Victorian Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art and artists.

The Koorie Art Show opens Saturday 9 December 2023 – Sunday 25 February 2024 at the Koorie Heritage Trust, Birrarung Building, Federation Square.

The Award winners will be announced on Saturday 9 December from 2pm.

The Koorie Art Show is proudly supported by Creative Victoria, City of Melbourne, ANZ Bank, Lendlease, Viva Energy Australia, RMIT University and Fed Square.

